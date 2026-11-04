Fleet Management Software Market worth $6.41 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global fleet management software market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2026 to USD 6.41 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 19.6%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Fleet Management Software Market - Global Forecast to 2033'

Fleet Management Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2033

2021-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 1.83 billion

USD 1.83 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6.41 billion

USD 6.41 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 19.6%

Fleet Management Software Market Trends & Insights:

The fleet management software market is set for strong expansion as companies increase the use of mobile robots across warehouses, factories, logistics hubs, and ecommerce fulfillment centers. Rising demand for faster and more accurate material handling is driving adoption of software platforms that coordinate routing, traffic flow, task allocation, and real-time fleet visibility. Advances in AI-driven optimization, predictive maintenance, and cloud-based control are improving efficiency, scalability, and overall fleet performance. With industries accelerating automation to reduce costs and increase throughput, fleet management software is becoming a key enabler of connected, high-productivity robotic operations.

By industry, the logistics & third-party logistics (3PL) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce, rising parcel volumes, and increasing demand for efficient warehouse and distribution operations. Logistics providers are increasingly deploying AMRs and AGVs to automate material handling, improve order fulfillment speed, and manage growing operational complexity. The need for real-time fleet coordination, optimized resource utilization, and scalable automation solutions is expected to accelerate the adoption of fleet management software across logistics and 3PL operations.

By platform type, the multi-vendor fleet management platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of AMRs and AGVs from multiple manufacturers within the same facility. These platforms enable centralized control, cross-vendor coordination, and efficient resource allocation across diverse robotic fleets, reducing operational complexity. Furthermore, the growing need for interoperability, flexible automation, and scalable fleet expansion is expected to accelerate the adoption of multi-vendor fleet management platforms across warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and logistics operations.

By offering, the software segment is expected to hold the largest share of the fleet management software market, driven by the increasing need for centralized robot coordination, real-time monitoring, and workflow optimization across industrial and logistics operations. Software platforms enable businesses to manage robotic fleets, optimize routes, allocate tasks, monitor performance, and integrate robots with warehouse management systems (WMS) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). Furthermore, the growing adoption of autonomous robots and the need for scalable, data-driven automation solutions are expected to sustain demand for fleet management software across industries.

By application, the order fulfillment & picking operations segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce, rising online order volumes, and increasing demand for faster order processing. The growing deployment of AMRs and AGVs in warehouses is driving demand for fleet management software that enables efficient task allocation, optimized robot routing, and seamless coordination of picking and material movement activities. Furthermore, the need to improve order accuracy, reduce fulfillment time, and enhance warehouse productivity is expected to accelerate adoption throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific leads the global fleet management software market in 2025 with a share of 39.6%. This dominance is driven by rapid industrial automation, expanding e-commerce infrastructure, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing and warehouse automation across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The growing deployment of AMRs and AGVs to improve material-handling efficiency, address labor shortages, and optimize logistics operations is further strengthening regional demand for fleet-management software.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43844234

Growth is driven by the increasing deployment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) across warehouses, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and logistics operations. As companies seek to improve operational efficiency, reduce material handling costs, and optimize workflows, fleet management software is becoming increasingly important for coordinating multiple robots, allocating tasks, managing traffic, and monitoring real-time performance. The growing complexity of robotic fleets is encouraging the adoption of advanced software platforms that enable centralized control, interoperability, and seamless integration with warehouse management systems (WMS), manufacturing execution systems (MES), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence, real-time localization, cloud computing, and data analytics are enhancing route optimization, predictive maintenance, and dynamic task allocation capabilities. The expansion of e-commerce, rising demand for faster order fulfillment, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing are further supporting market growth. As organizations continue to scale their robotic operations, AMR/AGV fleet management software is expected to play a critical role in improving productivity, ensuring efficient fleet utilization, and enabling flexible, scalable, and connected material handling operations.

AMR segment to account for largest share in fleet management software market

The autonomous mobile robot (AMR) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fleet management software market during the forecast period, supported by the growing adoption of autonomous and flexible material handling solutions across warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. AMRs offer greater operational flexibility through autonomous navigation, intelligent path planning, and real-time adaptation to changing working environments, reducing the need for fixed infrastructure and enabling easier scalability. The increasing deployment of AMRs is creating demand for fleet management software capable of coordinating multiple robots, optimizing routes, managing traffic, allocating tasks dynamically, and monitoring battery performance. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce, rising warehouse automation investments, and the need to improve order fulfillment speed and operational productivity are supporting the adoption of AMR-based solutions. As businesses increasingly prioritize flexible automation and efficient fleet utilization, the AMR segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the global market.

E-commerce & retail segment to account for largest share of fleet management software market

The e-commerce & retail segment is expected to hold the largest share of the fleet management software market, as fulfillment centers, dark stores, last-mile hubs, and large retail distribution networks continue to scale automation to manage high order volumes and rapid delivery requirements. Companies in this sector depend on AMRs and AGVs for tasks such as picking, sorting, replenishment, zone transfers, and goods movement, which creates strong demand for software platforms that coordinate routing, traffic control, task allocation, battery monitoring, and real-time visibility across expanding fleets. The continuous growth in online shopping and omnichannel operations is driving investment in flexible automation systems that can adapt to seasonal spikes and dynamic order patterns. As retailers and e-commerce operators focus on improving delivery speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency, fleet management software will remain a critical enabler of optimized robotic workflows and high-performance fulfillment operations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43844234

Asia Pacific to be largest fleet management software market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global fleet management software industry, driven by the rapid expansion of industrial automation, growing e-commerce activities, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing and logistics infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing rising deployment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) across warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers. This growing adoption is increasing demand for fleet management software that enables centralized robot coordination, real-time traffic management, optimized task allocation, and efficient material movement. Government initiatives supporting intelligent manufacturing, digital transformation, and industrial modernization are further accelerating automation investments across the region. In addition, Asia Pacific's strong robotics manufacturing ecosystem and expanding technology capabilities are supporting the development and integration of advanced fleet management platforms. Rising labor costs, workforce shortages, and the need for faster order fulfillment are encouraging businesses to adopt scalable software solutions that improve robot utilization, enhance operational productivity, and support continuous material handling operations. These factors are expected to strengthen Asia Pacific's leading position in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the fleet management software companies include KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Addverb Technologies Limited (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=43844234

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Solid State Relay Market by Type (Reed Relay, Transformer-coupled, Opto-coupled, Magnetic), Current Rating [Low (0-20 A), Medium (20 to 50 A), High (Above 50 A)], Output Voltage (AC, DC, AC/DC), Mounting (Panel, PCB, DIN RAIL) - Global Forecast to 2032

GPU as a Service Market by Service Model (laaS, PaaS), Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Enterprise Type (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/amr-agv-fleet-management-software-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/amr-agv-fleet-management-software.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fleet-management-software-market-worth-6-41-billion-by-2033---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302929157.html