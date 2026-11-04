Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray to Host a Webinar on Digital Inspection and OEM Data Alignment

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Contractors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and public agencies cannot scale connected construction in isolation. Modern job sites now equip heavy equipment with advanced software, telematics, remote sensors, and autonomous capabilities. However, making these capabilities standard practice requires direct collaboration between the leaders building the machinery and the agencies setting project specifications.

On Tuesday, November 10 at 1:00 PM ET, join host Allie Kelly, Executive Director of The Ray, for an exclusive industry briefing featuring senior leaders from Caterpillar, John Deere - The Wirtgen Group, and Topcon Positioning Systems.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Meet the Panelists

Dr. David Edwards | Senior Safety Market Professional, Caterpillar, Inc. A 25+ year heavy equipment safety expert combining deep technical expertise with executive leadership. At the intersection of safety, technology, and product strategy, Dr. Edwards focuses on emerging safety technologies, collision avoidance, connected data, and human factors to reduce operational risk and drive technology adoption across heavy construction.

| Senior Safety Market Professional, Caterpillar, Inc. Laikram "Nars" Narsingh | Application and Technology Specialist, John Deere - The Wirtgen Group With more than three decades at the forefront of asphalt paver development and intelligent construction technologies (ICT), Nars leads product specification development and advanced technology integration for paving applications. He serves on ISIC Sub-Committee 8, the Roller Compacted Concrete Council Board of Directors, and as the Technology & Application Coordinator for the ISIC North American Chapter.

| Application and Technology Specialist, John Deere - The Wirtgen Group Curtiss Dorr | Sr. Government and Strategic Business Development Manager, Topcon Positioning Systems, North America Focused on accelerating the adoption of modern construction practices, Curtiss drives specification advancements across Federal, State, and Canadian transportation agencies. He leads efforts to integrate sensor technologies, bolt-on positioning devices, and active data feeds to bring precision and safety to mixed-fleet work zones.

| Sr. Government and Strategic Business Development Manager, Topcon Positioning Systems, North America

What We'll Explore Together

Participating in the Connected Construction Data Alliance (CCDA) Transportation Pooled Fund study creates a collaborative platform for OEMs, contractors, tech vendors, and state DOTs to address vital ground-level priorities:

Digital Delivery & Remote Inspection: Transitioning from paper workflows to real-time, automated verification.

Machine Data Streams & Sensors: Leveraging plant-to-paver telematics to generate digital as-builts as a natural byproduct of work.

Work Zone Safety & Device Integration: Feeding live machine data into WZDx systems to support active alerts and protect road crews.

Specification Adoption: Bridging the gap between OEM innovation cycles and agency criteria updates.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

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SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-to-host-a-webinar-on-digital-inspection-and-oem-data-ali-1246320