Ønskeskyen Danmark: GoWish Hits 20 Million Registered Users Worldwide and Surpasses 100 Million Wishes Created in the US This Year

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Danish-founded wishlist app and social shopping platform GoWish has officially surpassed 20 million registered users worldwide, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. With more than 10 million registered users in the U.S., over 100 million wishes created by American users, and top rankings in the Lifestyle category on the U.S. App Store, GoWish continues its rapid international growth.

20 million. That's how many registered users GoWish has now reached worldwide. What started as a Danish idea to make it easier to collect and share wishlists with friends and family has grown into a global platform used by millions of people around the world. And nowhere has the growth been more significant than in the United States:

With more than 10 million registered users, the US is now GoWish's largest market, accounting for more than half of its global user base. American users have also created more than 100 million wishes on the platform, reflecting how GoWish is becoming part of the way people discover products, save inspiration and share what they want.

"It's pretty incredible to think about. We've always believed our product had potential beyond Denmark, but seeing it become part of everyday life for so many people across different countries is something truly special," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, CGO and co-founder of GoWish.

GoWish reaches top rankings in the U.S. App Store

The growing interest in GoWish is also reflected in the App Store charts. GoWish was downloaded 2.8 million times in October alone and is currently among the most downloaded free apps in the Lifestyle category in the United States, the UK, and Sweden, while its Danish counterpart, Ønskeskyen, also ranks among the top apps in the same category in Denmark and Norway.

Despite its global growth, the idea behind GoWish remains the same: Making it easier to find the perfect gift and share wishes with the people who matter most. But GoWish has also evolved into more than a wishlist app. Across markets, users turn to the platform to discover new products, find inspiration and save items they would love to own. In October alone, users worldwide added 21.7 million wishes through the app's product recommendations.

"We've reached a major milestone, but we still see tremendous opportunities to make the experience even better for our users. That's why we're continuing to invest heavily in the development of our platform, and we're excited to welcome even more people to GoWish," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, adding that GoWish expects to welcome another 5 million new users in the coming months leading up to Christmas.

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About GoWish · Originally founded by PostNord in Denmark under the name Ønskeskyen, GoWish is now a privately owned company that has evolved since 2023 into a global social shopping platform trusted by millions of users worldwide. GoWish is on a mission to make wishlists, gifting and product discovery easier, simpler and more inspiring. From creating and sharing wishlists to discovering new products and finding inspiration, GoWish brings people together around the things that matter to them. With best-in-class wishlist features and inspiring content, GoWish makes it easier to discover products and find the perfect gift. No duplicate gifts or unnecessary returns. Here, inspiration isn't random. It's smart, social and made for you. By combining technology and community, GoWish makes every discovery personal and every gift a little more special.

Contact · For further information, please contact press@gowish.com

SOURCE: Ønskeskyen Danmark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/gowish-hits-20-million-registered-users-worldwide-and-surpasses-100-million-wi-1246142