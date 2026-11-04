Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.: Boba Mint Outlines Planned Heatcheck Rebrand and Asset Restructuring and Announces Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TNJ)(OTC PINK:WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") outlines planned corporate initiatives to align its identity with its gaming business, simplify its corporate structure and reduce debt.

Over the coming month, the Company intends to advance a proposed name change to Heatcheck and restructuring opportunities involving unused assets while working to complete its outstanding audited annual financial statements.

The Company also announces that on November 3, 2026 the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order ("CTO") against the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions, resulting in a halt in trading of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company's board of directors and its management are working diligently to meet the Company's obligations relating to the filing of the Required Filings as soon as possible, and seek revocation of the CTO and CSE approval to resume trading.

Heatcheck Rebrand and Asset Restructuring

The proposed name change to Heatcheck is intended to align the Company's corporate identity with its gaming business and strategic direction. The Company intends to advance the change over the coming month, subject to applicable corporate and regulatory approvals, and will announce the effective date and any associated ticker change once confirmed.

Management is also reviewing opportunities to restructure unused assets with the objective of reducing debt and simplifying the Company's corporate structure. These efforts are intended to reduce obligations associated with assets that are not contributing to current operations and focus resources on the Company's active businesses. Further details will be announced as transaction terms and approvals are finalized.

"While we continue to work with our finance team and independent auditors to complete the preparation and audit of the financial statements, we will use this time to advance crucial priorities to strengthen the Company, including completing our rebrand to Heatcheck and evaluating the best options for restructuring non-core assets carrying liabilities," said Andrew Shore, Chief Executive Officer.

Annual Financial Filings

The CTO was issued following the Company's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2026, related management's discussion and analysis and management certifications by the prescribed deadline (collectively, the "Required Filings").

Completion of the audit has been delayed by outstanding financial information from an operating subsidiary following a change in that subsidiary's finance team. Management is working with the bookkeeping team to obtain the remaining information required by the auditors and complete the Required Filings.

About Boba Mint

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a gaming and digital technology company pursuing a proposed transition to the Heatcheck name to align its corporate identity with its gaming business.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Andrew Shore

Chief Executive Officer

+1-647-548-8335

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the proposed Heatcheck name and potential ticker change; restructuring of unused assets and potential debt reduction; timing and completion of these initiatives; expected filing of the Required Filings; revocation of the CTO; and resumption of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and is based on assumptions including the timely availability of financial information and audit resources, the ability to negotiate acceptable restructuring terms and receipt of necessary corporate, regulatory and exchange approvals. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including further audit or filing delays, an inability to complete restructuring transactions or achieve debt reductions, financing constraints, delays in approvals and failure to satisfy the requirements for revocation of the CTO or resumption of trading.

There can be no assurance that these initiatives will be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/boba-mint-outlines-planned-heatcheck-rebrand-and-asset-restructuring-1246312