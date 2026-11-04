Antea Group USA Launches New Subscription Offering for Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Antea Group USA is pleased to announce the launch of new subscription options for its Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard, a tool first developed by the company's environmental consultants to help organizations navigate complex and evolving PFAS requirements.

Now supported by the Inogen Alliance's global network of local environmental consultants, the dashboard combines Antea Group USA's original development and PFAS expertise with jurisdiction-specific regulatory knowledge from professionals working in the regions they cover. This expanded collaboration strengthens the validation and ongoing maintenance of regulatory information across international markets.

Organizations can subscribe to coverage for North America, Europe, or both regions, gaining access to structured regulatory intelligence designed to support PFAS compliance programs, customer requests, legal review, internal reporting, and audit preparation. Free access and customized enterprise-level options are also available.

Addressing the Challenges of PFAS Compliance Across Jurisdictions

PFAS regulations continue to evolve across the United States, Canada, Europe, and other global markets. Requirements can differ significantly between states, countries, and jurisdictions, creating challenges for businesses managing compliance across multiple facilities, locations, and supply chains.

The Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard helps organizations navigate these differences by bringing comprehensive, verified regulatory information into one searchable platform, reducing the need to consult multiple government websites, legal alerts, and other sources. With regularly updated information specific to each region, businesses can more easily identify applicable requirements, monitor regulatory changes, and make informed compliance decisions across their operations.

"When we first developed the Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard, our goal was to make it easier for organizations to understand and keep up with an increasingly complex regulatory landscape," said Jack Sheldon, PFAS Service Line Lead at Antea Group USA. "By working with local experts across the Inogen Alliance, we've been able to strengthen the quality and depth of the information available, giving businesses greater confidence as they navigate PFAS requirements across different jurisdictions."

Antea Group's PFAS strategy is to help organizations build stronger resiliency into their businesses by understanding the nuances of the complex web of regulations that exist for the environment, people and products." said Scott Recker, Senior Consultant and PFAS Subject Matter Expert. "The evolution of our PFAS Regulatory Dashboard has allowed our clients to customize their searches on issues that matter to their specific business needs and unlike an artificial intelligence (AI) search, they can be confident that the regulations are vetted, validated and contain the local interpretation behind regulatory requirements.

Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard Features and Subscription Options

The Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard currently tracks more than 1,500 PFAS regulatory requirements across nearly 50 countries.

Through regional and enterprise subscription options, organizations can:

Filter PFAS regulations by country, state, or jurisdiction

Search requirements by regulatory category

Compare regulations across multiple markets

Monitor the status of regulatory requirements

View the latest review and update dates

Track monthly regulatory changes

Access a structured, citable source of PFAS regulatory intelligence

The dashboard offers several levels of access to accommodate different organizational needs:

Free Access: Explore a global PFAS regulatory heat map and limited country-level information.

Explore a global PFAS regulatory heat map and limited country-level information. Regional Subscription: Access detailed regulatory information for North America, Europe, or both regions, with monthly updates and quality checks by local experts.

Access detailed regulatory information for North America, Europe, or both regions, with monthly updates and quality checks by local experts. Custom Enterprise Access: Obtain expanded global coverage, customized views by site, substance, or regulatory category, and direct support from consultants.

Learn More

Organizations interested in monitoring PFAS regulations across North America, Europe, and other global markets can explore available subscription options through Inogen Alliance.

For organizations seeking customized global coverage or enterprise-level support, visit our Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard page to connect with our team.

About Antea Group USA

AnteaGroup USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on EHS issues through our work with multinational clients, our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.??

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore?our Associates?or?Contact Us. Watch for more?News & Blog updates, listen to?our podcast?and follow us on?LinkedIn

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-usa-launches-new-subscription-offering-for-global-pf-1246307