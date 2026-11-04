My Green Lab and KLATU Networks Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Laboratory Freezer Performance

Partnership strengthens freezer energy data and pilots AI monitoring to predict maintenance needs, reduce energy use and extend equipment life

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / My Green Lab and KLATU Networks today announced a strategic partnership focused on improving the energy efficiency, reliability and useful life of laboratory freezers. The partnership is built around two active initiatives.

As a Discovery Level Sponsor of the International Laboratory Freezer Challenge, KLATU Networks provided data on baseline freezer energy consumption and the savings associated with actions such as optimizing freezer setpoints to -70 degrees Celsius and performing preventive maintenance.

My Green Lab has already incorporated that data into the International Freezer Challenge and the My Green Lab Impact Estimator, available through My Green Lab Certification. The additional evidence strengthens the methodologies used to calculate energy, cost, and carbon savings more precisely, supporting improved freezer management.

My Green Lab and KLATU Networks are also working with mutual customers to pilot an innovative approach to continuous, AI-powered freezer performance analytics.

The pilot will use KLATU's TRAXX AI platform and patented TRAXX Score framework to benchmark freezer performance. TRAXX AI can use data from any monitoring system through supported interfaces or imports, without replacing existing monitoring infrastructure.

The pilot will evaluate TRAXX as a multisite asset management system for earlier interventions to prevent failures, verify repair effectiveness, extend freezer lifespan, and reduce energy consumption across customers' global operations. The organizations plan to document the results, with the goal of establishing a new, evidence-based standard for measuring laboratory freezer energy performance.

"This partnership is already improving the quality of the data laboratories use to make decisions," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "The next step is demonstrating how continuous monitoring and machine-learning intelligence can help laboratories identify maintenance needs earlier, reduce energy waste and extend the life of critical equipment. Together, we have an opportunity to establish a more rigorous and measurable definition of high-performing laboratory freezers."

"A freezer can maintain temperature while under mechanical stress and consume more energy-sometimes 50% or more than comparable peers-without triggering an alarm," said Rick Kriss, CEO of KLATU Networks. "TRAXX Score helps reveal hidden energy waste and developing maintenance needs, enabling earlier intervention. After repairs, verification workflows assess whether performance and energy efficiency are restored and whether improvements persist over time."

Labs and facilities teams can join the International Laboratory Freezer Challenge to start reducing freezer energy use. Learn more at mygreenlab.org/programs/freezer-challenge.

About KLATU Networks

KLATU Networks provides equipment-performance analytics that help Life Science and Biopharma customers reduce energy and repair costs, improve asset utilization and extend equipment life. Its tools span predictive failure, energy management, utilization, repair management and temperature stability, with proprietary TRAXX Score technology available through flexible licensing agreements. Eight of the ten largest U.S. Life Science and Biopharma companies rely on TRAXX to support their transition from "Fail-and-Fix" to "Predict-and-Prevent" maintenance.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work. Learn more at mygreenlab.org

Media Contacts

KLATU: Rick Kriss, CEO, rkriss@klatunetworks.com, 206-420-6635

My Green Lab: Christina Creager, Vice President of Marketing, christina.creager@mygreenlab.org

Find more stories and multimedia from My Green Lab at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: My Green Lab

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/my-green-lab

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: My Green Lab

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/my-green-lab-and-klatu-networks-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-laboratory-free-1246304