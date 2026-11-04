Inogen Alliance Launches Regional PFAS Regulatory Intelligence Subscription for North America and Europe

Verified PFAS regulations by country, updated monthly by local experts working in the jurisdictions they cover.

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Inogen Alliance announces the launch of a new regional PFAS regulatory intelligence subscription plan through the Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard, available for purchase online. The new offering introduces regional dashboard subscriptions for North America, Europe, and a combined view, providing organizations with affordable access to verified PFAS regulatory intelligence without the cost and complexity of enterprise regulatory intelligence platforms.

The Regional Subscription tier complements the existing free global dashboard preview and enterprise-level custom options, creating flexible paths for organizations seeking everything from introductory visibility to comprehensive global regulatory intelligence.

The difference in this tool is assurance - the data is updated monthly by local associates who operate in these jurisdictions. PFAS regulations are evolving rapidly and often vary significantly between countries, states, and regions. The dashboard is updated monthly by local Inogen Alliance Associates who work in these jurisdictions, providing subscribers with a verified view of regulatory requirements that can support PFAS compliance programs, customer inquiries, internal reporting, legal review, and audit preparation.

PFAS regulations continue to expand across North America, Europe, and other global markets, creating a growing challenge for organizations that must monitor PFAS regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions. The Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard tracks more than 1,500 PFAS regulatory requirements across nearly 50 countries and jurisdictions. Updated monthly and reviewed by local experts, the platform provides organizations with a structured, citable source of PFAS regulatory intelligence they can use to reduce compliance risk, support business decisions, and stay ahead of regulatory change.

The Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard allows subscribers to quickly identify and compare PFAS regulations across North America and Europe through a structured, searchable interface. Users can:

Filter PFAS regulations by country, state, or jurisdiction

View regulatory requirements by category

Track regulatory status and activity

See when requirements were last reviewed and updated

Compare PFAS regulations across multiple markets

Monitor regulatory changes through monthly updates

Access a dated, citable source for internal reporting and compliance reviews

Rather than searching multiple government websites, legal alerts, and public databases, users can access a single source of verified PFAS regulatory intelligence maintained by experts working in the jurisdictions they cover.

"Anyone can find information online. The challenge is knowing whether it's current, complete, and defensible. This dashboard provides a structured, expert-reviewed view of PFAS regulations across multiple jurisdictions, helping organizations make decisions with greater confidence," Jack Sheldon, Senior Consultant, Antea Group USA

The subscription was developed through collaboration between Antea Group USA, participating Inogen Alliance Associates across North America and Europe, and the Global Remediation Working Group. By combining local regulatory expertise from multiple countries into a single platform, the initiative demonstrates how the Alliance's global network can create practical solutions that help multinational organizations navigate increasingly complex environmental requirements at a local level. New regions will be added in soon.

Find the new tool here: https://www.inogenalliance.com/global-pfas-regulatory-dashboard-plans

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn

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SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inogen-alliance-launches-regional-pfas-regulatory-intelligence-s-1246296