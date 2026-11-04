Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation: "Taiwan Weeks 2026" Opens as Taiwan Strengthens Global Capital Market Connectivity

"Taiwan Weeks 2026" Opens as Taiwan Strengthens Global Capital Market Connectivity

Event Brings Together More Than 400 Participants as Taiwan Advances Its Asian Asset Management Center Initiative

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan launched its second annual "Taiwan Weeks" on Tuesday to strengthen global capital market connections and advance its ambition to become a leading asset management center in Asia.

The opening ceremony attracted more than 400 participants, including global exchange leaders, asset managers, institutional investors, listed companies and Taiwan's financial sector. Led by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), the event was co-organized by Taiwan's securities and futures institutions, including the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC).

Building on Taiwan's economic resilience amid the AI boom, three key priorities were highlighted: internationalizing financial markets and advancing the Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC) initiative; promoting capital market innovation through regulatory and trading reforms; and building a trustworthy investment market through improved corporate governance and sustainability disclosures.

FSC Chairman Peng Jin-lung highlighted Taiwan's transition from a technology hub to a capital hub, supported by its semiconductor and AI supply chains. He noted that the benchmark TAIEX had risen from 28,000 to 45,000 points over the past year, with total market capitalization reaching NT$158 trillion (US$5.03 trillion). Taiwan's ETF market reached NT$11.6 trillion (US$370 billion) in assets, ranking third in the Asia-Pacific region.

The opening program featured executives from international exchanges, financial institutions and the technology industry. Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, also delivered a prerecorded message at the ceremony.

Tokyo Stock Exchange President and CEO Ryusuke Yokoyama discussed Japan's capital market reforms and efforts to promote long-term corporate value creation. Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight addressed the role of equity markets in global economic growth, while MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai discussed AI and data center opportunities. Matthew Rees, Executive Vice President, Bloomberg for Corporations, highlighted the importance of trusted market information in the AI era.

A panel on global ETF trends featured Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Equity ETFs at BlackRock; Noel Archard, Global Head of Product Solutions and Marketing at AllianceBernstein; and Wilfred Sit, CIO Equity, Asia Pacific at Allianz Global Investors. Moderated by Paul Salerno, Global Head of Indices Sales and Relationship Management at Bloomberg, the panel explored opportunities to connect international capital with Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Running from November 3 to 13, Taiwan Weeks 2026 features more than 45 forums and events on global capital markets, asset management, innovative financing, financial resilience and risk management. Key events include the Asian Asset Management Center Forum, discussions on sustainable finance in Asia, and the TiBOOST - INNOVATION GROWTH PROGRAM, connecting AI startups with international investors.

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