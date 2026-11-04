EQS-News: ReelRecs / Key word(s): Tech

ReelRecs Finds About 27 Times as Many Hidden Favorites in Its Top Picks as Crowd Ratings



04.11.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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The Movie and TV App Helps Viewers Find Films They Will Love Using Their own Likes and Dislikes WILMINGTON, DE - November 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ReelRecs, the free movie and TV recommendation app, today reported that its top personal picks found about 27 times as many hidden favorites as a list ordered by crowd ratings. The result gives viewers a reason to begin their next movie search with their own taste. ReelRecs' internal evaluation withheld known favorites and tested whether they appeared in its top 20 recommendations. Personal picks recovered 26.9% of those favorites, compared with 1.0% when ranked by ReelRecs' crowd ratings. That's about 27 times as many. A highly rated film can still leave a viewer cold. ReelRecs uses a person's own likes and dislikes to help find the next film worth their evening. Its personal Rec Score puts that fit into a visible number, with an explanation of why the title was suggested. In a recorded first session, six saved ratings produced a shortlist that included The Godfather. Its explanation connected the suggestion to that profile's ratings of GoodFellas and Breaking Bad. The walkthrough shows the original picks and explanation, giving a new viewer a concrete picture of how to begin. Licensed PeerLogix viewing history helps ReelRecs learn connections across streaming services. The source collection contains more than a billion viewing observations; a viewer's own ratings make the recommendations personal. In a separate evaluation, ReelRecs put a film a person loved ahead of one they disliked 94% of the time, compared with 50% for the placebo comparison. Together, the findings show the value of giving someone's own opinions a role in what they see next. Viewers can see the recorded first session and get ReelRecs free on iPhone or Android. Create an account and rate six movies and shows you know, including favorites and disappointments, then explore picks shaped by those opinions. About ReelRecs ReelRecs helps people quickly find movies and TV shows that fit their taste across streaming services. The free iPhone and Android app combines personal recommendations, viewing options, saved titles and Watch+ for choosing together. Media contact

William Gorfein

ReelRecs

info@reelrecs.com

+1 (646) 366-5426

News Source: ReelRecs





04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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