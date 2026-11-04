Healthcare Consulting Services Market worth $56.99 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Consulting Services Market is projected to reach USD 56.99 billion by 2031 from USD 35.55 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

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Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 35.55 billion

USD 35.55 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 56.99 billion

USD 56.99 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.9%

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of 44-46% in 2025.

By service type, IT & digital transformation consulting is growing at the fastest rate, 10.4%, during the forecast period.

By end user, healthcare providers are growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

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This growth is driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing operational complexity, regulatory changes, and the growing need to improve financial and clinical performance. According to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), national healthcare expenditure is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% between 2025 and 2034, reaching USD 9.0 trillion by 2034. Increasing expenditure and cost pressures are prompting healthcare providers and payers to seek consulting support to optimize costs, allocate resources, and improve operational efficiency.

The healthcare consulting services market is undergoing technological transformation as consulting firms increasingly incorporate artificial intelligence, agentic AI, cloud computing, and advanced analytics into their service offerings. Agentic AI is emerging as a key development, enabling organizations to automate multistep administrative and operational workflows while driving demand for AI strategy, implementation, governance, and process-redesign consulting. Deloitte's 2026 technology outlook highlights agentic AI's growing strategic importance across healthcare and life sciences.

The healthcare consulting services market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare consulting services market because it adopted advanced digital solutions such as big data analytics, IoT, and cloud technologies early. This fuels healthcare organizations to seek expert consulting to navigate operational, technological, and compliance challenges. The region is home to several leading healthcare consulting firms, including Deloitte, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, Cognizant, IQVIA, Huron Consulting Group, and KPMG, which provide strategy, digital transformation, technology, operational, and regulatory consulting services to healthcare organizations. These factors, combined with a strong consulting tradition and a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, make North America the leading global market for healthcare consulting services.

By service type, the IT & digital transformation consulting segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By service type, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into IT & digital transformation consulting; strategy consulting; operations consulting; financial consulting; HR & talent consulting; marketing, sales, and commercialization consulting; regulatory & compliance; R&D consulting; public health consulting, and other services. The IT & digital transformation consulting services segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the accelerated adoption of AI, cloud infrastructure, interoperability, and IoT solutions in hospitals, payers, and device manufacturers. Healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in AI, cloud computing, electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, data analytics, telehealth, and cybersecurity, creating demand for consulting support across technology strategy, implementation, system integration, and organizational change.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into government bodies, healthcare providers, healthcare insurance payers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. Among these, the healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare providers operate amid escalating costs, declining reimbursement rates (especially with the shift to value-based care), and worsening labor shortages. Healthcare providers need comprehensive strategic and operational consulting to redesign care models, develop risk-sharing agreements, implement population health management programs, and build the analytical capabilities to track and report on outcomes.

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By region, Asia Pacific had the highest growth rate in the healthcare consulting services market during the forecast period.

The healthcare consulting services market is segmented into five regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare consulting services market, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rapid digitalization across emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Healthcare organizations in the region are increasingly seeking consulting support to modernize healthcare systems, implement digital technologies, improve operational efficiency, and navigate evolving regulatory environments. The growing adoption of AI, cloud-based healthcare platforms, telemedicine, EHRs, and healthcare analytics is further creating opportunities for technology and digital transformation consulting. In addition, government initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and expand access to digital health services are encouraging investments in healthcare transformation.

Key Players

Leading players in the Healthcare Consulting Services companies include Accenture Plc (Ireland), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Deloitte (UK), McKinsey & Company (UK), PwC (UK), Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) (UK), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US), KPMG (UK), Boston Consulting Group (US), Bain & Company, Inc. (US), and IQVIA Inc. (US), among others.

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Healthcare Consulting Services Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The healthcare consulting services market continues to attract private equity investment, strategic acquisitions, and capital allocation toward digital transformation and AI-enabled advisory capabilities. Investment activity is increasingly focused on healthcare IT consulting, operational transformation, revenue cycle management, and technology implementation services. For example, in April 2024, Incline Equity Partners invested in VMG Health, a healthcare consulting firm specializing in valuation, transaction advisory, and strategic consulting, supporting its expansion through subsequent acquisitions.

Revenue Shift Context

The healthcare consulting services market is shifting from traditional, project-based advisory engagements toward integrated, technology-enabled consulting and recurring managed services. Demand is increasingly focused on AI-enabled transformation, cloud migration, healthcare data analytics, revenue cycle optimization, and digital health implementation, enabling healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiency and patient access. In March 2026, Infosys completed its acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, strengthening its capabilities in healthcare digital transformation, cloud, and data services.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The healthcare consulting services market is witnessing increasing merger and acquisition activity as firms seek to expand their service portfolios, strengthen specialized expertise, and enhance technology-driven consulting capabilities. Market participants are focusing on acquiring niche consulting firms with capabilities in digital transformation, AI-enabled healthcare operations, commercial strategy, regulatory advisory, and revenue cycle management. This trend supports service diversification, broader geographic reach, and integrated consulting solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

HEALTHCARE CONSULTING SERVICES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition Huron (US) RelateCare (Ireland/US operations) Huron acquired RelateCare, an AI-enabled clinical and patient access solutions provider, to strengthen its healthcare managed services, patient access, and care coordination capabilities. March 2026 Acquisition Infosys (India) Optimum Healthcare IT (US) Infosys completed its acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, a healthcare digital transformation and consulting firm, to expand its capabilities in healthcare technology, cloud, and digital transformation. May 2026 Acquisition VMG Health (US) Community Link Consulting (US) VMG Health acquired Community Link Consulting to expand its advisory services for community health centers and other safety-net healthcare providers, including financial, operational, compliance, and revenue cycle support.

Company Revenue Share Details

The healthcare consulting services market comprises a mix of large global consulting firms and specialized healthcare advisory providers. Deloitte, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, and PwC maintain strong competitive positions through their broad consulting portfolios, global delivery networks, and capabilities in healthcare strategy, digital transformation, and operational improvement. Specialized firms such as Huron Consulting Group, IQVIA, Chartis, and ZS Associates strengthen the competitive landscape through expertise in healthcare provider performance, life sciences strategy, payer advisory, revenue cycle management, and regulatory consulting.

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