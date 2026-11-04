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ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 16:39 Uhr
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Sofidel Group: Sofidel Integrated Report: Our Value Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Sofidel's value chain

The scope of the double materiality analysis covered the Group's entire value chain, including procurement activities, the Group's own operations and downstream phases involving customers and end consumers, with impacts on the environment and people.

With regard to its own operations, the analysis covered all fully consolidated companies within the Sofidel Group located in Europe and the United States. Particular attention was paid to production plants during the impact assessment, given their specific environmental significance.

The actors in the upstream value chain were selected based on spending significance, both by product category and by geographical area, enabling the identification of the most significant categories.

The main categories of stakeholders involved upstream and downstream are illustrated in the figure below, which shows the key relationships between the sustainability topics that are material to the Group and its business model, along the entire value chain.

Read the full Sofidel Integrated Annual Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Sofidel Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/sofidel-integrated-report-our-value-chain-1246339

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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