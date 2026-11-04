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ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 16:39 Uhr
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LA Kings and ASEC Partner With the City of Los Angeles To Open New Community Ice Rink in Reseda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / AEG's LA Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) are expanding access to ice sports in Southern California with the opening of a new community skating facility in Reseda on October 30, advancing opportunities for youth recreation, community engagement and affordable access to skating and hockey in the San Fernando Valley.

Developed through a partnership between the City of Los Angeles, Reseda Rising and the LA Kings, the $30 million LA Kings Ice Reseda skate rink will serve as a year-round community resource where children and families can participate in ice skating, hockey and other recreational activities. Designed with accessibility in mind, the facility will offer subsidized and affordable programming aimed at reducing barriers to participation and introducing more young people to ice sports.

Located on Sherman Way, the facility is a 26,800-square-foot building featuring an 85-by-200-foot ice surface, team locker rooms, public seating and supporting amenities. An outdoor roller hockey rink will provide additional recreational space and programming opportunities for local residents.

Opening to the public on November 6, community members will have access to public skating, Kings' signature 'Learn to Skate' lessons, freestyle sessions, hockey development programs and other activities designed to promote physical activity, skill development and community connection.

The project addresses a longstanding gap in recreational infrastructure within the San Fernando Valley, where access to ice facilities has historically been limited. By creating another year-round venue for skating and hockey, the partnership is helping ensure more children and families have the opportunity to participate in sports that have traditionally been less accessible due to cost and facility availability.

Creating Pathways for Youth Development

Beyond expanding recreational opportunities, the new rink will help strengthen the region's youth hockey ecosystem.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season, the facility will become the home rink for California Heat Hockey following the closure of the LA Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City. The transition will help preserve continuity for hundreds of young athletes while providing a long-term home for player development and community programming.

"This rink is for everyone in our community. Whether you are a first-time skater or a player for the California Heat. This is a new, permanent home for all to enjoy," said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. "Every new sheet of ice helps grow hockey in Southern California, and we're proud to open LA Kings Ice Reseda alongside Councilmember Blumenfield, the City of Los Angeles and ASEC."

For young athletes, access to consistent facilities can play an important role in development, teamwork, confidence-building and long-term participation in sports. The new rink will provide a place where players can learn, compete and build lasting connections with teammates, coaches and mentors.

Advancing Community Impact Through Partnership

The LA Kings Ice Reseda is also part of broader plans to support the revitalization of the surrounding community. As a key component of the Reseda Town Center vision, the facility will complement future housing, retail, dining and entertainment developments while creating a new gathering place for residents.

Under an agreement established in 2018, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will own the facility and the LA Kings will manage operations. Together, the partners have helped bring to life a community resource local leaders and residents have sought for decades.

The project illustrates how professional sports organizations and public-sector partners can work together to create lasting community impact. By investing in accessible recreational infrastructure and affordable programming, the LA Kings and the City of Reseda are helping expand opportunities for youth, encourage healthy and active lifestyles, and create a welcoming space where community members can connect and thrive.

For families across Reseda and the San Fernando Valley, the new rink represents more than a place to skate. It is a long-term investment in youth development, community well-being and equitable access to recreation for generations to come.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/la-kings-and-asec-partner-with-the-city-of-los-angeles-to-open-new-community-i-1246330

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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