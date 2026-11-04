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AI

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:00
0,014 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.11.2026 16:45 Uhr
287 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update

DJ Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update 
04-Nov-2026 / 15:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue, RTO Update 
 
Further to the Company's announcement of 14 April 2026, in respect of a voluntary surrender of warrants, and following 
further communication with warrantholders, the company confirms the following warrants have been surrendered and will 
be replaced with new 'F' warrants with an exercise period ending on 1 December 2027 with an exercise price of GBP0.0165 
per warrant share: 
 
Class of Warrant    Number of surrendered warrants    Number of new 'F' warrants 
 
Class A         4,312,500               4,312,500 
 
Class B         4,312,500               4,312,500 
 
Class C         38,750,000              38,750,000 
 
Total          47,375,000              47,375,000

Participating warrantholders will shortly receive new warrant certificates.

In addition, the existing Thalassa Warrant instrument, pertaining to 29,950,000 warrants, has been amended by deed poll to remove its historic US dollar exercise pricing and such that the price has been amended in line with the new 'F' warrants above at GBP0.0165 per warrant share. Other terms remain unchanged. Thalassa Holdings Ltd is controlled by Duncan Soukup and, as such, is a related party of the Company for the purposes of DTR 7.3. Accordingly, the independent directors, having considered the financial effect of the amendment and the potential effect on the Company, consider the amendment to be fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company and its shareholders who are not related parties, including minority shareholders.

RTO Update

The Company continues to progress its RTO Transaction with Trasna. Following initial engagement with potential investors, the Company is now targeting a transfer to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, as part of the RTO Transaction. The Company will continue to provide updates, as appropriate.

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:              -- enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
 
Anemoi International Ltd      
 
                 www.anemoi-international.com

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position / status               PCA, related entity to Duncan Soukup 
 
b)      Initial notification / amendment        Initial 
 
3 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
     monitor 
  
 
a)      Name                      Anemoi International Ltd 
 
b)      LEI                      213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
 
4 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
     transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
  
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
                             Amendment of existing warrants 
 
  
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                               29,950,000 warrants; amendment of exercise price to 
                           GBP0.0165 per warrant share 

       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
       
                               GBP0.0165     0

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

0

- Price

GBP0.0165

e) Date of the transaction 4 November 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 448601 
EQS News ID:  2428578 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2428578&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2026 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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