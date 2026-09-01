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WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:01
0,017 Euro
-10,53 % -0,002
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.09.2026 09:03 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 AG signs 3 year digital transformation contract

DJ ID4 AG signs 3 year digital transformation contract 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
ID4 AG signs 3 year digital transformation contract 
01-Sep-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi," "AMOI", or the "Company") 

ID4 AG signs 3 year digital transformation contract 

Anemoi, the parent of Swiss RegTech firm ID4 AG ("ID4"), is pleased to announce that ID4 has entered into an initial 
three-year contract with a major Swiss insurance and pension service provider (the "Client") to deliver the full 
digital transformation of its pension client lifecycle management platform. 
 
ID4 will deploy its ID4pension SaaS platform as the digital backbone for the Client's pension operations, covering the 
end-to-end client lifecycle from onboarding through to back-office administration and strategy management. The project 
is structured across several delivery phases which will run until the first half of 2027. 
 
Delivery in 2026 focuses on the foundations of the platform: comprehensive digital onboarding for bespoke, tailored 
pension clients and seamless integration with the Client's Portfolio Management System (PMS). The PMS integration is a 
key milestone: it connects onboarding directly to portfolio management, replacing fragmented, manual handoffs with a 
continuous, automated client data flow. 
 
In 2027, the scope expands to the full client base: ID4pension will replace the existing retail onboarding platform 
with a single, unified onboarding solution covering all client types and distribution channels. 
 
Strategic Rationale and Value Drivers 
 
ID4pension gives the Client the operational platform to grow its pension business without increasing its costs. By 
automating the full client lifecycle - onboarding, compliance, strategy management and back-office administration - ID4 
enables the Client to manage significant AUM growth with existing teams, whilst simultaneously improving service 
quality and strengthening the client's control over its operational processes. 
 
Blueprint Implementation Model with Global IT Consulting Provider 
 
The project will be delivered jointly by ID4 and a leading global IT and business consulting firm. This collaborative 
rollout leverages ID4's standardized implementation blueprint and the consulting firm's execution capabilities to 
minimize project's risks and accelerate time-to-production. 
 
Market Context 
 
According to Verein Vorsorge Schweiz (VVS), the Swiss vested benefits market represents approximately CHF 154 billion 
in assets under management,. Despite the scale of the market, digitalisation of client lifecycle processes at vested 
benefits foundations remains at an early stage. ID4pension is purpose-built for this market, and this Client engagement 
represents its most comprehensive deployment to date. 

END 

                www.anemoi-international.com 
                enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                www.id4clm.com 
ID4 AG 
              emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

Note to Editors

About Anemoi International Ltd - https://anemoi-international.com/about-us/

Anemoi International Ltd is the parent company of ID4 AG and is focused on building and scaling RegTech solutions for the financial services industry. The Company's strategy centers on driving growth through direct client engagements and an expanding network of value-added resellers and implementation partners across Switzerland and Europe. www.anemoi-international.com

About ID4 AG - https://id4clm.com/

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform - ID4pension - helps automate compliance processes including AML, KYC, client onboarding and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, ID4 supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognised for innovation and usability in the RegTech space. www.id4clm.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 441545 
EQS News ID:  2391380 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2391380&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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