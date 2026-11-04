Moss's party wear range comprises 144 pieces, including velvet jackets, dress shirts, patent shoes, and bow ties.

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Popular menswear brand Moss is setting out its men's party wear options for this year's festive season. The collection of men's occasion wear is already on sale and includes shoes, shirts, suits, knitwear, trousers, accessories, and tuxedos, totalling 144 pieces. Moss believes the collection will appeal to men looking to step up from more casual, everyday clothing and transition gracefully from daytime wear to nights out this festive season, spent celebrating.





Moss Sets Out Its Men's Partywear for the Festive Season, From Velvet Jackets to Tuxedos

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Headlining the range is a tuxedo with notch, peak, or shawl lapels.

Keen observers will notice that winter fabrics and velvet feature heavily in Moss's 2026 collection. The collection leverages a range of popular fabrics, including velvet, Italian corduroy, Italian wool, and performance wool. Pieces come in various tailored, regular, and relaxed fits, allowing shoppers to choose the option that suits them the most.

As for colours, black is the most common, followed by grey, red, blue, and white.

Beyond the headline velvet jacket and tuxedo, Moss's new range includes other highlighted options, such as pleated dress trousers, mock-neck merino knitwear, and dress shoes for men looking to smarten up for evening events. As for shoes, monk shoes, loafers, brogues, and other styles are available for a smart casual finish.

Customers looking for more detailed consultation can book in-store appointments for fittings and styling advice.

Moss has been on form since 1851 and offers over 170 years of experience as a tailor. The brand continues to update its modern suiting collection, offering wedding and custom-made attire. The brand is currently partnering with Centrepoint to address youth homelessness issues throughout the UK.

For more information about Moss use the contact details below:

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