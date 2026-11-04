General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: Pitches and Keynote Speakers Are Confirmed for Blue Magic Netherlands on November 17

Innovation Conference Will Feature Technology Pitches By Dutch Companies and Remarks from Brig. Gen. Peter Gielen, Mark Lengton, and Kadri Tammai

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Blue Magic Ventures by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) returns on November 17 for the next Blue Magic Netherlands (BMNL) Dual-Use Innovation & Investment Conference in Eindhoven. This is the third year that Netherlands-based technology companies have been invited to pitch innovative, transformative solutions addressing critical defense and security challenges.

This year's event will feature remarks from key figures in the defense community: Brigadier General Peter Gielen, Military Advisor on Integrated Air and Missile Defence of the Netherlands; Mark Lengton, Deputy Commissioner Military Production, Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy; and Kadri Tammai, Chief Programme Officer, Regional Director, NATO DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic).

"We've been successful in tapping into the Dutch ecosystem, which has a great wealth of knowledge and know-how," said Brad Lunn, managing director of Blue Magic Ventures. "Our distinguished speakers really reflect that, and this year's conference has a great mix of technology presentations and keynotes. We're excited for the 13 companies selected to pitch their capabilities and tech solutions at this year's event."

After evaluating applications and proposals, the following companies have been selected to pitch at this year's BMNL:

Ignarion B.V.

Estel Industries B.V.

Noorder Dynamics

Speeder Systems BV

Nedinsco

SandGrain

The Antenna Company Nederland B.V.

Oko Camera Netherlands B.V.

Wave Energy Collective BV

Sensing360 B.V.

Con-Teg B.V.

EMX Powertrain

TETMET

The companies will present their capabilities before a panel of decision-makers and industry stakeholders seeking emerging technologies to help scale and accelerate for production or integration in next-generation systems. Company presentations will showcase the benefits and applications of their innovative solution across commercial and defense initiatives, including Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, the industry in which GA-ASI is a world leader.

Blue Magic Ventures expanded its portfolio with the addition of six new Dutch companies selected from the 2025 event for new investment and collaboration.

BMNL is open for anyone interested in emerging technologies, industry insights, and networking with investors and industry leaders. Registration for attending the conference is available through November 12. Details and agenda are available at BlueMagicVentures.ga-asi.com.

About Blue Magic Ventures

Blue Magic Ventures is GA-ASI's corporate venturing initiative, designed to identify, invest in, and scale breakthrough technologies from startups and innovators around the world. Through capital investment, access to platforms, and deep technical collaboration, Blue Magic Ventures accelerates the path from concept to capability for dual-use technologies.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian, XQ-67A, and FQ-42 Vengeance. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

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Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations

asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/pitches-and-keynote-speakers-are-confirmed-for-blue-magic-netherlands-on-nove-1246069