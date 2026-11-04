TurboTenant is offering its tenant placement and rent collection solutions to landlords in Fort Collins to reduce their costs.

Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - TurboTenant is pleased to announce it is now offering top-rated property management services to rental property owners throughout Fort Collins, Colorado, offering a flat fee model that significantly reduces costs compared to conventional management firms. The service, which is designed for independent landlords and real estate investors, uses local market expertise to facilitate tenant placement and rent collection coordination.

Affordable Property Management: TurboTenant Brings Flat-Fee Model to Fort Collins Landlords

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"We're pleased to be expanding our flat-fee model into the Fort Collins area," explains company marketing professional, Beau Thoutt. "Our goal is to become the best Fort Collins property manager for 2026 by offering landlords and property owners cheaper options for managing their real estate portfolios while providing them with all of the functionality they require to do so effectively."

TurboTenant's platform offers a range of services to portfolio owners and property investors. There are DIY and fully managed options, and some plans are completely free, with fees being paid by tenant applicants.

Expanding the flat-fee model to Fort Collins makes it easier for property owners to find high-quality renters fast. It also provides assistance when it comes to tax season and makes it more straightforward to obtain rent, maintain a property, and balance the books. The solution caters to day-to-day administrative issues like repairs and lease evaluations. The ultimate goal is to help Fort Collins property owners maximize their investment while simplifying daily operations.

Landlords wanting to get started for free should simply provide information on how they currently manage their rentals and the number of units under their control. They can also provide information about their experience to get the right type of solution from TurboTenant.

Renters using the platform can do the same. They are able to search for a specific rental property and fill out rental applications sent directly to landlords over the platform.

Currently, TurboTenant is used by more than a million landlords and over 12 million renters across the US.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322487