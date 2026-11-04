Optimum Golf Technologies is a leading European distributor of golf technology products, including Revelyst Golf Technology's Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf products.

The business will be rebranded as Revelyst Golf Technology Europe.

Optimum joins Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, GolfLogix and PinSeeker in the Revelyst Golf Technology platform, a leading portfolio of golf technology brands.

The acquisition is another step in Revelyst Golf Technology's strategy to build the strongest suite of integrated hardware, subscription and gaming products for golfers of all levels.

Revelyst, a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture sports technology and outdoor gear, today announced the acquisition of Optimum Golf Technologies (Optimum), a leading European distributor of golf technology products and a key distribution partner for Revelyst's Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf brands. The acquisition closed on Oct. 23. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104752484/en/

Optimum has joined Revelyst's golf platform, Revelyst Golf Technology, and will be rebranded as Revelyst Golf Technology Europe. The acquisition reinforces Revelyst's Golf Technology's strategy of building a more integrated, global business that serves golfers, commercial customers and golf facilities around the world. It also represents another step in Revelyst's ongoing transformation and its strategy to build stronger, more focused platforms around its leading brands and businesses.

With more than 15 years of experience with Foresight technology and 25 years of leadership experience in golf simulation, custom installations and golf technology, Optimum will bring valuable insights and best practices to Revelyst Golf Technology's operations.

"Optimum Golf Technologies has built a strong business and developed deep expertise in the golf technology market, making it an excellent fit with our vision to expand more deeply and directly into the healthy European market," said Eric Nyman, CEO of Revelyst. "Bringing Optimum into our Revelyst Golf Technology platform will strengthen our international capabilities and allow us to capture more of the value created across the golf technology ecosystem. We're excited about the opportunity to combine the strengths of both organizations and deliver even greater value to our customers in our mission to be the number one golf technology company in the world."

The acquisition is expected to provide several strategic benefits for Revelyst Golf Technology, including:

Accelerated international growth: Adding Optimum will further strengthen Revelyst Golf Technology's European capabilities, complementing its established network of independent distribution partners across EMEA. Revelyst remains committed to supporting these partnerships and working with its distributors to drive continued growth across international markets.

Adding Optimum will further strengthen Revelyst Golf Technology's European capabilities, complementing its established network of independent distribution partners across EMEA. Revelyst remains committed to supporting these partnerships and working with its distributors to drive continued growth across international markets. Greater ownership of the product and customer experience: Optimum's simulator manufacturing, custom design and installation capabilities will complement Revelyst's existing hardware and software portfolio, giving the company greater control across the golf technology value chain.

Optimum's simulator manufacturing, custom design and installation capabilities will complement Revelyst's existing hardware and software portfolio, giving the company greater control across the golf technology value chain. Enhanced customer service: Optimum's technical capabilities and European presence will enable Revelyst to provide more localized support to international customers, including faster service and recalibration of installed equipment.

"Optimum has been an important partner to our Revelyst Golf Technology business, and this next step brings two highly complementary organizations together," said Jeff Foster, President and GM, Revelyst Golf Technology. "We see significant opportunity to leverage Optimum's expertise in custom installation and the EMEA region while continuing to invest in the products, technology and customer experience that differentiate our golf technology brands."

Optimum's leadership team, including Edward Doling and Oliver Clark, and all employees will remain with the business. Doling will serve as Sales and Marketing Director, while Clark will become Operations Director for Revelyst Golf Technology Europe. Their combined experience and expertise will help Revelyst strengthen its distribution network in key markets and create new growth opportunities for its brands.

"We're proud of what the Optimum team has built over the past 15 years and excited about what comes next," Doling said. "Joining Revelyst allows us to build on our strong relationships with customers and partners within Europe, the Middle East and Africa while working more closely with the teams behind the brands we know so well. We see huge potential to grow the business, bring new solutions to golfers and golf facilities, and help Revelyst Golf Technology reach more customers around the world."

Reed Smith LLP served as legal adviser to Revelyst, with Marriott Harrison as legal adviser and Buzzacott as financial adviser to Optimum, in connection with the transaction.

About Optimum Golf Technologies

For over 15 years, we've been the leading EMEA distributor of golf technology and simulation solutions. Through delivering industry-leading brands such as Foresight Sports, PuttView and, more recently, Bushnell Golf, we've proudly brought world-class technology to passionate golfers, coaches, fitters, and venues throughout the EMEA region. From driving distance to data-driven insight, all our brands are trusted by the best and built for those who want the best experience possible.

About Revelyst

Revelyst is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104752484/en/

Contacts:

Eric Smith

Phone: 720-772-0877

Email: media.relations@revelyst.com