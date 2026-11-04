Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet Names Agnes Dasewicz as Next Chief Executive Officer

Former senior US development finance executive to lead Global Energy Alliance's next phase of growth, accelerating clean energy and economic opportunity across emerging economies

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet marks five years since its founding at COP26, its Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Agnes Dasewicz as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027. Currently Chief Program and Investment Officer, Dasewicz is the first leader appointed from within the organization, following a succession process initiated earlier this year. She will succeed Woochong Um, whose leadership has strengthened the Alliance's strategy and laid the foundations for its next phase of growth.

Dasewicz's appointment comes at a defining moment for the global energy sector, as geopolitical tensions, shrinking development budgets and widening economic divides risk leaving emerging economies further behind. Since launching at COP26 in Glasgow, Global Energy Alliance is on track to reach more than 90 million people with new or improved clean energy access, create or improve more than 3 million jobs and prevent nearly 300 million tons of carbon emissions. Dasewicz's extensive experience will help the Alliance accelerate this progress, working with countries to transform their energy systems so that clean energy creates jobs and powers sustainable economic growth.

"Agnes is the right leader to guide Global Energy Alliance through its next five years of growth," said Ravi Venkatesan, Chair of the Board of Directors. "She brings an exceptional combination of investment expertise, global experience and the ability to forge partnerships that deliver results. The Board identified Agnes as our planned successor earlier this year, recognizing her ability to build on the strong foundations established under Woochong's leadership. She will accelerate our work to transform energy systems and expand economic opportunity for people and communities across emerging economies."

Dasewicz brings decades of leadership at the intersection of global finance, investment and economic development, with a track record of leading international teams, mobilizing capital, forging strategic partnerships and translating ambitious goals into results across emerging economies. Before joining Global Energy Alliance in 2025, she served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Investments at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), where she helped drive significant growth in investments across Africa, Asia and Latin America. She previously held senior leadership roles at USAID and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and co-founded an impact investment fund.

Since joining Global Energy Alliance, she has led its investment and program strategy, forging partnerships with governments, development finance institutions, philanthropies and the private sector to mobilize investment and accelerate energy systems transformation across emerging economies. Today, that approach is delivering results: pioneering battery storage projects in India and Malawi are helping modernize electricity grids and inform similar efforts in other markets; programs in the Brazilian Amazon, across Africa and Southeast Asia are turning clean energy into economic opportunity and helping shape national energy policies. As a founding partner of Mission 300, the World Bank and African Development Bank-led initiative to connect 300 million people in Africa to electricity by 2030, the Alliance is increasingly helping countries build the partnerships, capabilities and investment needed to transform energy systems at scale.

"I am deeply honored to lead Global Energy Alliance into its next chapter at such a pivotal moment," said Dasewicz. "Access to reliable, affordable electricity will increasingly determine which countries can grow their economies and expand opportunity, and which risk being left behind. We have a clear strategy, exceptional partners and a growing understanding of how to deliver results at scale. My priority is to build on that progress - proving what works, building local alliances to scale solutions and accelerating the transformation of entire energy systems. I look forward to working with our talented team and partners around the world to make that happen."

Under Um's leadership, Global Energy Alliance underwent a significant transformation, becoming an independent charitable institution with stronger governance, clearer strategic priorities and a more disciplined approach to delivering impact. He strengthened its country-led partnerships and broadened its base of funders and partners to support long-term growth. These changes have established a stronger foundation for transforming energy systems through public, private, and philanthropic partnerships. Um will continue leading Global Energy Alliance through the transition before taking up a new position, to be announced shortly.

"Leading Global Energy Alliance has been a tremendous privilege," said Um. "I am immensely proud of what our teams and partners have achieved together, and excited about what comes next. Agnes is an exceptional leader with the vision and expertise to bring people and institutions together to deliver results at scale. She knows how our Alliance works and believes deeply in its mission. I cannot imagine a better person to lead Global Energy Alliance into its next five years of growth and impact."

About the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet is a global non-profit that builds public, private and philanthropic partnerships to accelerate clean energy and economic opportunity. Founded in 2021 by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation and Bezos Earth Fund, we build the technical, financial and institutional foundations that make clean energy investable and scalable across emerging economies. Our work is anchored in two mutually reinforcing global pillars that together address the market fragmentation that has historically slowed down progress on energy access and economic development. Grids of the Future strengthens energy supply through AI-enabled, renewables-ready power grids. Powering Opportunity builds demand, helping people harness clean energy to power businesses, create jobs and drive economic growth. Together, these pillars create a reinforcing cycle of abundant energy and economic opportunity. With 130 projects across Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, we are on track to reach 91 million people with clean energy, create or improve more than 3 million jobs and prevent nearly 300 million tons of carbon emissions. For more information, please visit www.energyalliance.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: media@energyalliance.org

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