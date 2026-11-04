Former Forbes 30 Under 30 Entrepreneur Samanah Duran Announces BEYOUROWN Rebrand as a Business Ecosystem Bringing Female Entrepreneurship and Business Growth Under One Umbrella

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samanah Duran, former Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, entrepreneur and female business personality, has announced a significant rebrand and strategic transformation of BEYOUROWN, marking a major new chapter for the platform and its ambition to reshape how female-founded businesses are supported, developed and scaled.

Moving beyond the traditional boundaries of a digital media platform, BEYOUROWN is evolving into a well-curated ecosystem for ambitious women building remarkable ventures.

The new direction places female entrepreneurship, business growth and women's leadership at the centre of a connected platform designed to bring together media, visibility, business development, professional connections, specialist resources and commercial opportunities. BEYOUROWN is establishing a broader vision: building, scaling and housing female-founded companies while supporting female leaders under one umbrella.

Alongside her work as an entrepreneur and the driving force behind decade young BEYOUROWN, Samanah Duran is also the founder of Siren Grounds, a premium speciality coffee company operating within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Building a product-based business has given Duran first-hand insight into the realities of female entrepreneurship, from developing a consumer brand and navigating product development to understanding the commercial, operational and financial resources required to grow and scale a business.

Her experience establishing Siren Grounds has also shaped her perspective on the importance of female founder networks, peer-to-peer support and access to experienced business professionals. Through her own entrepreneurial journey, Duran recognised how valuable it is for women in business to have an ecosystem of fellow founders, industry experts and established leaders they can turn to for advice, collaboration, connections and practical support.

From Media Platform to Business Ecosystem

The transformation represents a significant evolution in the positioning and structure of BEYOUROWN. Previously recognised for its focus on celebrating women in business, entrepreneurial stories and female leadership, the platform is now expanding its role beyond editorial exposure to create a more integrated environment for women building and leading businesses.

Samanah Duran's vision for BEYOUROWN builds on her previous experience working alongside and championing influential talent, entrepreneurs and business leaders across a range of industries. The BEYOUROWN journey has included working with and supporting notable female figures, including Andrea Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Swoop Funding; Joanna Jensen, Entrepreneur and founder behind Childs Farm; Alex Box, Founder of V-Metics; and Celia Paul, whose work with DAME focuses on tackling period poverty. Her experience also extends to working with C-suit level and industry experts at Starling Bank, Llyods Banking Group, ASDA Money, and fintech giant Sum-Up by loaning on their expertise, giving her exposure to the evolving worlds of entrepreneurship, financial services, innovation and female-led business. These experiences have helped shape her understanding of the importance of visibility, meaningful connections and creating opportunities for women building and leading businesses.

The ambition is to develop a destination where female founders can access more than visibility alone. Instead, BEYOUROWN is bringing together the interconnected elements that contribute to building successful ventures, including brand positioning, media exposure, business development, professional networks, specialist resources and opportunities for growth.

The new structure reflects a growing recognition that female entrepreneurs need access to ecosystems that support the entire business journey, from early-stage development and market positioning to expansion, scaling and long-term commercial growth.

Expanding the Ecosystem Through Strategic Resource Partnerships

A key part of BEYOUROWN's new direction is the development of a wider network of resource partnerships, bringing together established organisations across financial services, public relations, payments, business protection and business representation.

Through its expanding network of strategic resource partnerships, BEYOUROWN is bringing together expertise and resources from organisations including Rathbones, covering financial services and wealth management; Cision PR Newswire, supporting PR, communications and media distribution; DECTA, providing payment technology and financial infrastructure; Markel Direct, offering business insurance and cyber protection resources; and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), helping to keep its audience informed on government policy, political developments, small business issues and wider industry news. Together, these resources form part of BEYOUROWN's ambition to give female founders and business leaders access to relevant expertise, practical support and industry intelligence to help them build and scale their businesses.

A New Approach to Business and Industry Intelligence

Alongside its editorial and business development evolution, BEYOUROWN is strengthening its coverage of the wider issues influencing business. This includes greater attention to government announcements, policy changes, political developments, financial news, industry movements and regulatory issues that can affect entrepreneurs, employers and business owners.

Through its expanded industry and media coverage, BEYOUROWN aims to help its audience stay informed about the developments that matter to their businesses.

From changes in small business policy and financial markets to PR, communications, payments, cyber security and business protection, the platform is developing a broader editorial perspective that connects entrepreneurship with the commercial and political environment in which businesses operate.

Building, Scaling and Housing Female-Founded Companies

A defining part of BEYOUROWN's new strategy is its commitment to bringing female-founded companies and the support they need under one umbrella. Together, these areas are intended to create a more connected proposition, bringing business visibility, professional development, relevant resources and entrepreneurial support into one cohesive environment.

Samanah Duran's Vision for the Next Chapter

As an entrepreneur and former Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, Samanah Duran has developed BEYOUROWN with a vision centred on increasing opportunities, visibility and support for women in business.

The latest transformation reflects an ambition to move beyond simply telling the stories of female entrepreneurs and towards creating an environment that actively supports their progression.

The rebrand signals a more commercially focused and interconnected approach, positioning BEYOUROWN as a platform that seeks to bridge the gap between recognition and opportunity. Rather than operating solely as a publication that celebrates female success, the platform is developing a wider infrastructure intended to support the people and businesses shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

Supporting the Women Shaping the Future of Business

Alongside its commitment to female-founded companies, BEYOUROWN is strengthening its focus on women in leadership and industry influence.

Through editorial opportunities, thought leadership submissions, industry commentary and media exposure, BEYOUROWN aims to help women strengthen their reputations, share their expertise and build lasting visibility. The ambition is to create a platform where women are not only recognised for what they have achieved, but supported in what they are building next.

The Next Chapter of BEYOUROWN

The rebrand marks the beginning of a wider transformation, with further developments planned across the platform's structure, business offering, resource partnerships and ecosystem.

BEYOUROWN is positioning itself at the intersection of media, entrepreneurship and business growth, with a long-term vision to help build, scale and house female-founded companies while supporting the women leading them.

The ambition is simple: to create one umbrella under which ambitious women can build their businesses, access meaningful resources, grow their influence and shape what comes next.

About Samanah Duran

Samanah Duran is an award-winning British entrepreneur, speaker, and founder dedicated to empowering ambitious women to build influential brands, scale successful businesses, and lead with confidence. As the founder of BEYOUROWN, a leading platform and private members network for female founders, entrepreneurs, and executives, Samanah has created a thriving ecosystem where ambitious women gain access to strategic connections, business education, visibility opportunities, and powerful collaborations designed to accelerate growth.

Beyond BEYOUROWN, Samanah Duran is the founder of Siren Grounds, a South American specialty coffee brand built on a passion for quality coffee, responsible sourcing and consumer education. Her vision is to transform the way people experience coffee by making exceptional coffee more accessible while empowering consumers to make informed choices about caffeine consumption, sustainability and their daily coffee habits.

Through Siren Grounds, Samanah champions a more conscious approach to coffee, bringing together whole bean coffee, premium instant coffee, cold brew and Swiss Water Process decaffeinated coffee. Her mission is to encourage greater transparency, celebrate South American coffee heritage and inspire a more informed, responsible and enjoyable coffee culture.

About BEYOUROWN

Founded in 2016, BEYOUROWN is a curated media and business ecosystem for ambitious women building remarkable ventures. Bringing together female entrepreneurship, media, PR opportunities, brand visibility, business development, strategic resource partnerships, industry intelligence and leadership, BEYOUROWN is evolving beyond traditional business media to create a platform dedicated to building, scaling and housing female-founded companies while supporting women in leadership under one umbrella.

Website: www.sirengrounds.com

Social media: https://www.instagram.com/beyourownuk

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