Ritani Launches Oscar, an AI Diamond Pro Designed to Make Diamond Shopping Smarter and More Transparent

New AI-powered shopping companion helps customers understand complex diamond information, compare options and find diamonds aligned with their priorities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Ritani, the New York-based diamond and fine jewelry retailer known for its commitment to price transparency and diamond education, today announced the official launch of Oscar, its AI Diamond Pro, now available to shoppers at Ritani.com.

Designed to make the diamond-buying experience more approachable, Oscar gives customers a new way to navigate the complexity of diamond shopping. Rather than simply returning search results, Oscar helps shoppers understand what makes a diamond a strong choice, explains technical information in plain language, identifies important tradeoffs and offers personalized recommendations based on what matters most to each customer.

"Buying a diamond can feel overwhelming, especially when shoppers are presented with thousands of options and a grading report filled with technical information," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani. "Oscar was created to make that process feel less intimidating. He's there to answer questions, explain the details, compare options and help customers feel confident in their decision-without telling them what they have to buy."

Meet Oscar, Your AI Diamond Pro

Oscar combines AI-powered assistance with Ritani's extensive diamond expertise to help shoppers make more informed decisions.

Customers can ask Oscar questions in their own words-from specific searches such as finding an oval diamond within a certain budget to broader questions about cut, color, clarity, visual size or value. Oscar can then analyze available diamonds and help narrow the options.

For shoppers who already have a diamond in mind, Oscar can also provide an assessment of the stone, explain the information contained in its grading report and highlight characteristics that may be important to consider.

Instead of simply repeating technical specifications, Oscar translates diamond terminology into practical guidance shoppers can understand.

More Than the 4Cs

While the traditional 4Cs-cut, color, clarity and carat weight-remain important considerations, Oscar looks at the bigger picture when helping customers evaluate a diamond.

His recommendations can take into account factors including:

Cut quality and light performance

Color and clarity

Carat weight and visual size

Diamond proportions and measurements

Certification and grading information

Price and overall value

Visual characteristics and potential tradeoffs

A shopper's individual priorities and budget

Oscar can also identify diamonds that may provide stronger overall value-not necessarily the highest price.

That distinction reflects Ritani's philosophy that the best diamond is not always based on price. Two stones with similar grading information can differ in visual characteristics, proportions and overall appeal, making it important to consider the complete picture when comparing diamonds.

Personalized Recommendations, Not a Sales Pitch

Oscar is designed to help shoppers make their own decisions.

If a customer finds a diamond they like, Oscar can explain why it may be a good choice. If another diamond offers a meaningful advantage-such as better visual size, stronger proportions or greater value-he can point that out, too.

In some cases, Oscar may recommend a less expensive alternative. In others, he may identify an option that costs slightly more but offers benefits that align with the shopper's priorities.

The goal is not to steer customers toward the most expensive diamond. It is to give shoppers the information and context they need to determine which diamond is right for them.

"Transparency has always been central to the Ritani experience," said Papasifakis. "Oscar extends that philosophy into the way customers discover and evaluate diamonds. We want shoppers to understand what they're buying, why one diamond may be a better fit than another and ultimately feel good about the choice they make."

Bringing Diamond Expertise to Every Shopper

Oscar is now integrated throughout Ritani's online diamond-shopping experience, giving customers access to AI-powered assistance while browsing Ritani's extensive selection of natural and lab-grown diamonds.

Ritani combines Oscar's recommendations with tools designed to give shoppers greater visibility into each diamond, including grading certificate information, diamond imagery, comparison capabilities and Ritani's Diamond Price Transparency Tool.

Together, these resources are designed to give customers something increasingly important when shopping for a diamond online: the ability to understand, compare and buy with confidence.

Oscar is available now at Ritani.com.

Contact Information:

Marisa Delatorre

E: marisad@ritani.com

T: 888-974-8264

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ritani-launches-oscar-an-ai-diamond-pro-designed-to-make-diamond-shopp-1246360