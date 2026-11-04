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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 09:19
72,41 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 17:38 Uhr
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DP World: From Trade Agreements to Trade Flows: Building the Infrastructure Canada Needs To Compete

Join DP World and CITT on November 18 for a free webinar exploring how strategic infrastructure investment can strengthen Canada's global trade competitiveness.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / As Canada looks to diversify its trade relationships and unlock new export opportunities, trade agreements are only part of the equation. Turning market access into meaningful trade flows requires the right infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and supply chain connectivity.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, DP World and CITT will host From Trade Agreements to Trade Flows - Building the Infrastructure Canada Needs to Compete, a webinar examining the investments needed to help Canadian businesses reach new markets and compete globally.

Featuring Doug Smith, CEO of DP World Canada, and Christine DiFebo, Vice President of Freight Forwarding at DP World Canada, the discussion will explore how inland terminals, cold-chain capacity, automation, and value-added services such as packaging and processing can help remove trade barriers and strengthen Canada's export capabilities.

Against the backdrop of Bill C-39 and Canada's broader trade diversification ambitions, the session will highlight opportunities to build more efficient, resilient, and connected supply chains that translate trade policy into tangible economic opportunities.

Webinar Details

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
  • Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Online
  • Cost: Free

Ready to explore what it takes to move Canadian trade forward?

Register today to secure your spot.


From Trade Agreements to Trade Flows: Building the Infrastructure Canada Needs to Compete

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/from-trade-agreements-to-trade-flows-building-the-infrastructure-canada-needs-to-com-1246362

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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