Gastops Ltd.: Gastops and Anschütz to Collaborate on Canadian Patrol Submarine Project Sustainment

Gastops and Anschütz to Collaborate on Canadian Patrol Submarine Project Sustainment

PARIS , Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a leader in intelligent condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and advanced in-service support solutions, and Anschütz, a leading provider of submarine mission systems, automation, control and navigation solutions for naval platforms, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on integration, testing, diagnostics, and sustainment activities for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

Announced today at EURONAVAL 2026, the agreement establishes a framework for cooperation focused on the long-term support of Anschütz submarine systems in Canada. Planned areas of collaboration include integration, testing, diagnostics, training, simulator and stimulation environments, advanced troubleshooting, in-field sustainment, and the establishment of Canadian-based infrastructure aligned to the full lifecycle of the program.

"Keeping Canada's future submarine fleet operational over decades of service will require strong in-country sustainment, testing, and engineering expertise," said Brennan West, Vice President, Energy, Marine & Land at Gastops. "We look forward to working with Anschütz to explore how Gastops testing, diagnostics, and lifecycle support can contribute to the long-term viability of the program."

"Following an extensive market assessment, Gastops emerged as the ideal partner to support the long-term sustainment of future submarine capabilities in Canada," said Oliver Welzel, Industrial Cooperation Manager at Anschütz. "Their strong expertise in automation and control systems provides an excellent foundation for transferring system knowledge, supporting Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits objectives, and helping establish sovereign in-country capabilities for the lifecycle support of the future fleet."

The agreement builds on Gastops' growing involvement in the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, following the company's previously announced teaming agreement with TKMS earlier this year. Together, these initiatives reinforce Gastops' vision of building a Canadian-led submarine sustainment and serviceability enterprise that strengthens readiness and sovereign industrial capacity. Anschütz supports the development of sovereign Canadian capabilities through the transfer of submarine expertise and technical know-how, helping establish the foundation for long-term in-country sustainment and support.

"The Canadian Patrol Submarine Project will require a sustainment approach that evolves alongside the fleet throughout its service life," said Shaun Horning, President & CEO of Gastops. "Through partnerships like this, we have an opportunity to establish Canadian-based infrastructure, technical expertise, and support capabilities that strengthen readiness while building lasting capability for the future."

"Modern submarine programs require more than advanced technology. They depend on long-term partnerships, deep platform understanding and sustainable in-country support capabilities," said Gerald Baden, Head of Submarine Business at Anschütz. "By combining Anschütz' expertise for submarine automation, control and mission systems with Canadian industrial capabilities, we aim to support a resilient submarine ecosystem that strengthens fleet readiness, develops high-value technical expertise and delivers lasting value for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project."

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

About Anschütz

Anschütz is a trusted provider of submarine and naval technologies, combining decades of operational experience with advanced mission automation, mission control and mission data solutions. The company's portfolio includes submarine automation systems for tube control, weapon handling, mast control and battery monitoring, as well as steering and autopilot systems, navigation, sensor integration and mission data management solutions.

Anschütz supports submarine programs throughout their entire life cycle, from new construction and modernization to long-term sustainment, training and service. Building on more than 100 years of maritime expertise, the company helps naval operators enhance operational effectiveness, platform availability and sovereign capability.

www.anschuetz.com

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