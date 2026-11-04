Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is ranked #1 for gastroenterology in the Middle East1

A highly promising commercial roll-out that provides access to one of the world's highest-prevalence Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) markets (~27% regional average2 vs. 9.2% globally3

CellTolerance empowers physicians to identify food reactions in 70% of IBS patients with negative standard allergy tests4, enabling targeted diets without unnecessary restrictions.

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces the clinical launch of CellTolerance at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network and ranked the Middle East's top gastroenterology hospital by Newsweek (see Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's announcement). Following UAE market authorization by the Emirates Drug Establishment in May 2026 and approval by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the hospital's Digestive Disease Institute becomes the first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to offer the CellTolerance program to patients with suspected food-related Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

The Middle East has some of the highest IBS rates in the world. A 2024 systematic review of 52 studies (51,683 participants across seven Arab countries) found that IBS affects approximately 27% of people on average2, compared with a 2020 global meta-analysis estimating worldwide IBS prevalence at 9.2% using Rome III criteria3. In a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, 84% of IBS patients reported symptoms triggered by at least one food5. Yet the standard work-up often fails to find the cause: conventional blood and skin-prick tests detect only classical, IgE-mediated food allergy, so many reactions go undetected. In a prospective study published in Gastroenterology, 70% of IBS patients with negative IgE blood and skin-prick tests showed an immediate reaction to at least one common food component under confocal laser endomicroscopy4. Without a way to see these reactions, patients are often left with months or years of trial-and-error elimination diets.

The CellTolerance test is designed to replace that guesswork with evidence. The test is performed under sedation during a standard upper gastrointestinal endoscopy that typically takes less than half an hour. During the examination, the physician applies carefully selected liquid food extracts to the lining of the duodenum and uses Cellvizio confocal laser endomicroscopy to watch the mucosa respond in real time. Changes to the gut barrier can appear within minutes, such as breaks in the epithelium and fluid leaking between cells. These observations give physicians visual, patient-specific evidence to complement conventional testing, guiding a targeted diet that avoids unnecessary dietary restrictions and preserves nutritional balance.

Dr. Sacha Sidani, Staff Physician, Gastroenterology, Digestive Disease Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, commented: "Many of our patients have spent years being told their symptoms are 'just IBS', moving from one diet to the next without a clear answer. CellTolerance allows us to see directly how an individual patient's gut responds to specific foods, in real time. Patients travel to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi from across the region, and we expect strong interest from those who have lived with these symptoms for years. Patients have been genuinely excited about this test, and those we have treated so far have been extremely satisfied. Launching CellTolerance here, as the first Center of Excellence in the Middle East, reflects our commitment to bringing the most advanced digestive care closer to home."

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, added: "Launching CellTolerance in the Middle East and North Africa with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, one of the most respected names in medicine, is a landmark moment for the program. It also further validates our strategy of partnering with world-class institutions to drive adoption. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi joins leading reference centers including Stanford University and Hoag Memorial Hospital in the United States, and the University of Mainz and Klinikum Bamberg in Germany, where the CellTolerance approach was pioneered. IBS rates in this region are among the highest reported anywhere, and more than eight in ten patients link their symptoms to food. The need is significant, and patients across the Gulf and wider MENA region now have access to a test that replaces guesswork with evidence."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that develops and markets Cellvizio, an imaging platform that enables real-time, cellular visualization of tissue during a routine medical examination. Cellvizio is gradually establishing itself as the gold standard for assessing the risk of malignancy of pancreatic cystic lesions, thereby avoiding unnecessary surgeries, for detecting Barrett's esophagus-a condition that can progress to esophageal cancer-and for identifying food intolerances by directly observing the intestinal barrier. Approved in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan and China, it has been used in more than 110,000 patients, has been the subject of more than 1,200 clinical publications, and is covered under Category I reimbursement codes in the United States. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and part of the M42 health network. A physician-led institution, it brings the patient-centered model of care of US-based Cleveland Clinic to the region, with Western board-certified physicians and multidisciplinary teams across more than 50 medical and surgical specialties in 8 institutes. Read Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's press release here.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2025 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2026, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

______________________________

1 https://www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae/en/media-center/news/ccad-ranks-first-in-the-uae-across-five-specialties

2 Almansour O. Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in the Arab World: A Systematic Review. Cureus. 2024 Jul 26;16(7):e65421. doi:10.7759/cureus.65421

3 Oka P, et al. Global prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome according to Rome III or IV criteria: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020;5:908-17

4 Fritscher-Ravens A, Pflaum T, Mösinger M, et al. Many patients with irritable bowel syndrome have atypical food allergies not associated with immunoglobulin E. Gastroenterology. 2019;157(1):109-118.e5. doi:10.1053/j.gastro.2019.03.046

5 Böhn L, Störsrud S, Törnblom H, Bengtsson U, Simrén M. Self-reported food-related gastrointestinal symptoms in IBS are common and associated with more severe symptoms and reduced quality of life. Am J Gastroenterol. 2013;108(5):634-41. doi:10.1038/ajg.2013.105

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104629571/en/

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu