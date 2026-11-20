Centro Médico Teknon in Barcelona, a flagship of Spain's leading private hospital group Quirónsalud now offers enhanced characterization of pancreatic cysts with Cellvizio

King's College Hospital London in Dubai is the first hospital in the MENA region to offer Cellvizio for improved detection of early pancreatic cancer

These two key installations mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day, addressing one of the world's deadliest cancers, causing nearly 490,000 deaths1 annually

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces the clinical deployment of Cellvizio for improved pancreatic cyst characterization at two flagship institutions: Centro Médico Teknon in Barcelona, the first hospital in Spain, and King's College Hospital London in Dubai, the first hospital in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

As the sixth leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, with an estimated 531,000 new cases and nearly 490,000 deaths annually1, pancreatic cancer carries a five-year survival rate below 10%2, making quick characterization of pancreatic cystic lesions critical. Although CT and MRI scans incidentally detect pancreatic cysts in 3% to 10% of adults3 (and 10% to 20% over age 704), conventional work-up often falls short: up to 30% of cysts remain indeterminate after endoscopic ultrasound5 and over 50% of fine-needle cytology aspirations are inconclusive6. Consequently, 40% to 78% of pancreatic resections, high-risk major surgeries, are performed unnecessarily on benign cysts, while other patients undergo unnecessary lifelong surveillance7

Included in the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) guidelines8, EUS-nCLE with Cellvizio resolves this impasse by allowing the endoscopist to pass a microscopic optical probe through the puncture needle in order to visualize the cyst's cellular lining in real time and thus to differentiate precancerous mucinous lesions from benign cysts with 96% accuracy and to cut unnecessary surgeries by over 40%9

In Spain, Dr. Gonzalo López Roldán performs the procedure in his practice within ENDOGROUP, the advanced endoscopy unit at Barcelona's Centro Médico Teknon, a flagship of Quirónsalud (Fresenius-Helios), Spain's leading private hospital group and Europe's largest network (58 general hospitals, including 8 university hospitals). In the UAE, following Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) clearance in May 2026, Dr. Farooq Khan introduces EUS-nCLE at King's College Hospital Dubai, a flagship branch of the renowned London teaching hospital housing Dubai's sole liver transplant center and an Endoscopy Center of Excellence integrated with hepato-pancreatobiliary surgery and oncology. Together, these two reference centers open an expansion pathway across interventional endoscopic ultrasound units in Southern Europe and the MENA region.

Dr. Gonzalo López Roldán, gastroenterologist and endoscopist within ENDOGROUP at Centro Médico Teknon, explained: "Sometimes surgery is recommended early because of the potential risk of malignancy, or patients are kept under unnecessary lifelong surveillance because the diagnosis was not taken as far as it could have been when it was needed. Our aim is to adopt, and use appropriately, techniques such as EUS-nCLE with Cellvizio that provide decisive diagnostic information to help us choose the most suitable strategy in each case. We will also be evaluating artificial intelligence analysis of confocal images to identify lesions with high-grade dysplasia or carcinoma at the right time."

Dr. Farooq Khan, Consultant Hepatologist, Gastroenterologist and Interventional Endoscopist at King's College Hospital Dubai, commented: "Conventional imaging often does not give us enough information to determine the nature of an incidentally discovered cyst, whereas examining its lining at a microscopic level during the procedure helps identify patients who need treatment while potentially avoiding unnecessary surgery for benign cysts. In fact, EUS-nCLE has already helped two of our patients who had been under follow-up imaging for several years, enabling us to reach an accurate diagnosis, including a premalignant cyst requiring timely surgery."

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, added "These first installations of Cellvizio in Spain and across the MENA region mark a key step in the international expansion of our pancreatic cyst franchise. Partnering with leading clinical teams at Centro Médico Teknon within the Quirónsalud group in Barcelona, and at King's College Hospital in Dubai shortly after our milestone installation in Abu Dhabi for CellTolerance, reflects growing international demand for real-time cellular imaging while building recurring probe utilization across our newest markets."

About King's College Hospital London Dubai

King's College Hospital London Dubai is part of King's College Hospital London, a world-renowned teaching hospital with more than 180 years of clinical excellence. Established in the UAE in 2017, it provides preventive, multidisciplinary and evidence-based care through its 100-bed hospital in Dubai Hills Estate and medical centres and clinics in Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Park Heights and Mudon, as well as a dedicated Bahrain Clinic at Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

The long-standing relationship between King's and the UAE dates back to 1979, when a donation from His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan supported the creation of the King's Liver Research Centre in London, now one of the world's leading liver centers. Today, King's College Hospital Dubai is home to Dubai's only liver transplant centre and has established Centers of Excellence in Breast Treatment, Endoscopy, Orthopedics, Surgical Proctology, and Spine Surgery.

King's College Hospital London Dubai offers a comprehensive range of services from primary care to complex tertiary treatment, supported by largely UK-trained consultants working within an integrated, multidisciplinary care model. For more information, visit kingscollegehospitaldubai.com.

About Centro Médico Teknon

Centro Médico Teknon, part of the Quirónsalud Hospital Group, is one of the leading private hospitals in Spain. Located in Barcelona, its medical campus brings together more than 400 specialists across medical-surgical specialties and combines personalized patient care with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic technology, backed by Joint Commission International accreditation.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that develops and markets Cellvizio, an imaging platform that enables real-time, cellular visualization of tissue during a routine medical examination. Cellvizio is gradually establishing itself as the gold standard for assessing the risk of malignancy of pancreatic cystic tumors, thereby avoiding unnecessary surgeries, for detecting Barrett's esophagus-a condition that can progress to esophageal cancer-and for identifying food intolerances by directly observing the intestinal barrier. Approved in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan and China, it has been used in more than 110,000 patients, has been the subject of more than 1,200 clinical publications, and is covered under Category I reimbursement codes in the United States. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2025 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2026, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

1 World Health Organization (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Global Cancer Observatory, GLOBOCAN 2024 Pancreas Fact Sheet; World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, World Pancreatic Cancer Day. 2 OMS CIRC, World Cancer Report; registres SEER et NPCR, 2025 (taux de survie globale cinq ans inférieur 10 %). 3 Laffan TA et al., Prevalence of unsuspected pancreatic cysts on MDCT, American Journal of Roentgenology, 2008;191(3):802,807; Lee KS et al., Prevalence of incidental pancreatic cysts in the adult population on MR imaging, American Journal of Gastroenterology, 2010;105(9):2079,2084. 4 Laffan TA et al., Prevalence of unsuspected pancreatic cysts on MDCT, American Journal of Roentgenology, 2008;191(3):802,807; Lee KS et al., Prevalence of incidental pancreatic cysts in the adult population on MR imaging, American Journal of Gastroenterology, 2010;105(9):2079,2084. 5 Rodríguez-D'Jesús A. et al., Impact of endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) and EUS-guided fine-needle aspiration on the management of pancreatic cystic lesions, European Journal of Gastroenterology Hepatology, 2016;28(9):1094,1099. 6 Thornton GD et al., Endoscopic ultrasound guided fine needle aspiration for the diagnosis of pancreatic cystic neoplasms: a meta-analysis, Pancreatology, 2013;13(1):48,57. 7 Sharib J. et al., Cost-effectiveness of consensus guideline based management of pancreatic cysts, Surgery, 2020;168(4):601,609. 8 Sharib J. et al., Cost-effectiveness of consensus guideline based management of pancreatic cysts, Surgery, 2020;168(4):601,609. 9 Karaisz F., Krishna SG et al., The Impact of Confocal Endomicroscopy Combined with Standard Diagnostics in Evaluating Large Pancreatic Cystic Lesions: An International Interobserver Study, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, 2026.

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