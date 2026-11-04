SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Recognition highlights SnapLogic's AI-native innovation built on data integration capabilities and commitment to powering the agentic enterprise

San Mateo, California, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools*. SnapLogic believes this recognition reflects its continued innovation in AI-powered integration and its commitment to helping enterprises connect, modernize, and operationalize their data for the AI era.

"Enterprises are done experimenting with AI-they need production-grade execution that connects data, applications, and AI agents securely at scale," said Dayle Hall, CMO of SnapLogic. "To us, being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant validates what our customers see every day: data integration is the backbone of AI success. By pairing AI-native connectivity with intelligent, agentic integration, automation and governance, we eliminate the fragmentation holding teams back and turn AI investments into measurable bottom-line results. This isn't a pipe dream. We are seeing it every day with our customers and what an exciting time to be in the industry"

Download your complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools .

Throughout 2026, SnapLogic has continued to advance its platform with new AI-powered and agentic capabilities, including:

AI-driven integration development: A major evolution of SnapGPT, SnapLogic's agentic assistant, introduces planning, pipeline generation, troubleshooting, and operational intelligence capabilities to help teams accelerate the integration lifecycle. SnapCode extends integration development into AI coding environments, enabling developers to build and manage integrations using their preferred AI coding tools.

A major evolution of SnapGPT, SnapLogic's agentic assistant, introduces planning, pipeline generation, troubleshooting, and operational intelligence capabilities to help teams accelerate the integration lifecycle. SnapCode extends integration development into AI coding environments, enabling developers to build and manage integrations using their preferred AI coding tools. Governed connectivity for AI agents: SnapLogic's Enterprise MCP capabilities enable organizations to expose existing integration pipelines and enterprise systems as governed tools that AI agents can securely access and execute, connecting AI-driven decisions with real business processes.

SnapLogic's Enterprise MCP capabilities enable organizations to expose existing integration pipelines and enterprise systems as governed tools that AI agents can securely access and execute, connecting AI-driven decisions with real business processes. Accelerated legacy modernization: New agentic capabilities in SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer (SLIM) help enterprises analyze, migrate, and modernize legacy integration workloads, reducing technical debt and creating a stronger foundation for AI adoption.

New agentic capabilities in SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer (SLIM) help enterprises analyze, migrate, and modernize legacy integration workloads, reducing technical debt and creating a stronger foundation for AI adoption. Enterprise AI development and orchestration: Continued enhancements to AgentCreator and the broader platform make it easier for organizations to build, connect, deploy, and govern AI agents that can operate across enterprise systems and data sources.

These innovations reinforce SnapLogic's mission to democratize integration across the enterprise, empowering everyone from IT teams and business leaders to autonomous AI agents. By unifying data, application, API, and agent integration into a single environment, the SnapLogic Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform delivers the connectivity, orchestration, and governance required to modernize legacy infrastructure, accelerate deployment, and reliably move AI initiatives into production.

SnapLogic believes its placement as a Leader builds on its consistent recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools and underscores the growing importance of intelligent integration as organizations work to scale AI and deliver measurable business outcomes.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, By Thornton Craig, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Nina Showell, Jenna Goodrich, 2 November 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog , X (Twitter) , Facebook, or LinkedIn .

Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com