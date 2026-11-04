G Adventures reveals eight destinations to watch for 2027

Annual forecast spotlights trending destinations driven by expanded air routes and new visa policies

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community tourism pioneer G Adventures has unveiled its eight destinations to watch for 2027. Rather than driving traffic to overcrowded hotspots, the small-group travel operator is promoting conscious strategies that funnel travel dollars into local host communities beyond busy hubs.

The 2027 forecast highlights regions benefiting from improved flight access, updated visa policies, or surging demand for authentic cultural connection:

China: Following expanded visa-free entry, bookings jumped 67% YoY, prompting G Adventures to launch nine new itineraries, including National Geographic Journeys and Signature . See it differently: The 19-day Signature: China From the Great Wall to Shangri-La visits Dunhuang's Mogao Grottoes and Yumen Pass, featuring stays in fortress-style desert lodges.

Following expanded visa-free entry, bookings jumped 67% YoY, prompting G Adventures to launch nine new itineraries, including and . The Stans: Central Asia is booming, with bookings up in Uzbekistan (+71%) and Kyrgyzstan (+27%), becoming the top-booked region globally for the National Geographic Signature collection. See it differently: The Stans: The Ultimate Silk Road Adventure takes travellers along Lake Issyk-Kul and Tajikistan's Fan Mountains with local homestays and yurt workshops.

Central Asia is booming, with bookings up in Uzbekistan (+71%) and Kyrgyzstan (+27%), becoming the top-booked region globally for the National Geographic Signature collection. Sri Lanka: Direct flight additions are making Sri Lanka more accessible, prompting two new itineraries for 2027. See it differently: The 12-day Sri Lanka Encompassed includes nature chalets in Digana, village farm walks, and hands-on local cooking classes.

Direct flight additions are making Sri Lanka more accessible, prompting two new itineraries for 2027. New Zealand: Back in the spotlight as a major filming backdrop, New Zealand is easier to explore thanks to Air New Zealand's 2027 regional expansion. See it differently: The North Island Multisport spends two nights off-grid at Blue Duck Station, an eco-sanctuary protecting the endangered whio.

Back in the spotlight as a major filming backdrop, New Zealand is easier to explore thanks to Air New Zealand's 2027 regional expansion. Dominica: With a new international airport opening in 2027, Dominica is shifting from cruise day trips towards immersive and adventurous stays. See it differently: Geluxe itineraries offer active adventures, from hiking to Trafalgar Falls to swimming responsibly with resident sperm whales in a protected marine reserve.

With a new international airport opening in 2027, Dominica is shifting from cruise day trips towards immersive and adventurous stays. The Seychelles: Moving past resort enclaves, the archipelago offers a pristine natural playground for active travellers. See it differently: The eight-day Seychelles Geluxe trip explores Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue via foot, kayak, and catamaran.

Moving past resort enclaves, the archipelago offers a pristine natural playground for active travellers. Greece: Countering island overtourism, G Adventures is steering travellers toward northern mainland wilderness and historical mountain regions. See it differently: Hiking Northern Greece explores traditional mountain villages and Mount Olympus (inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2026) on foot.

Countering island overtourism, G Adventures is steering travellers toward northern mainland wilderness and historical mountain regions. The Balkans: Albania (+64%) is surging as the region is attracting adventurous travellers looking for a different side of Europe See it differently: Hiking in Albania, Kosovo & Montenegro traverses the Valbona Valley and Rugova Canyon with family-run guesthouse stays.

Albania (+64%) is surging as the region is attracting adventurous travellers looking for a different side of Europe

Read the full list here.

Notes to Editors:

Images HERE

Data based on UK traveller bookings made between 1 November 2025 and 31 October 2026, vs same period year-on-year.

About G Adventures

Offering over 1,000 small-group adventures in 100+ countries, G Adventures is committed to changing lives through travel by harnessing the power of community tourism. gadventures.com.

CONTACT: Stephanie Francis, stephanie.francis@gadventures.com

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