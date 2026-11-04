Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - STRYK Brands Inc. ("STRYK") and Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (CSE: SKY) ("Skycap") are pleased to announce that the shareholders of both companies have approved the proposed reverse takeover of Skycap by STRYK.

STRYK shareholders approved the transaction at STRYK's special meeting on October 30, 2026, with 100% of votes cast in favour. Skycap shareholders approved it at Skycap's special meeting on November 3, 2026, with 99.34% of votes cast in favor.

Under the business combination agreement announced on July 9, 2026, Skycap will acquire all issued and outstanding STRYK shares and other securities in exchange for Skycap securities, resulting in the reverse takeover of Skycap by STRYK. On closing, Skycap will change its name to STRYK Brands Inc.

Next steps

With both shareholder approvals in hand, closing is expected in the coming weeks, subject to CSE approval and other customary closing conditions. Before closing, registered STRYK shareholders will receive instructions explaining how their STRYK shares will be exchanged for shares of the resulting issuer. Skycap shareholders do not need to take any action. We will update you again when the transaction closes and trading begins.

"These votes are a clear endorsement of our plan to take STRYK public," said Bryan G. Jones, Executive Chair of STRYK. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank every shareholder who voted. We look forward to completing the transaction and starting our next chapter as a listed company."

"Skycap's shareholders have given strong backing to this combination," said Keshav Kochhar, Executive Chair of Skycap. "STRYK brings a growing brand and an experienced team, and we believe the combined company is well placed to create lasting value for shareholders of both companies. We look forward to closing the transaction."

About STRYK

STRYK Brands Inc. makes premium oral pouches for adults aged 21 and over. STRYK pouches use Nixodine, a synthetic nicotine-analog compound. STRYK Contains No Tobacco. STRYK pouches come in Apple Cider, Spearmint, Wintergreen, Citrus and Mocha, and are made in the USA. The company is based in Tampa, Florida. More information is available at www.strykpouch.com.

About Skycap

Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (CSE: SKY), formerly Li-Metal Corp., is a Toronto-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Using its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver lasting value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. More information is available under Skycap's profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking information

This update contains forward-looking information, including statements about the expected closing and timing of the transaction, CSE approval and the business of the resulting issuer. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including that required approvals may not be obtained or conditions may not be satisfied. Actual results may differ materially. Neither STRYK nor Skycap undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322513