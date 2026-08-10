Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (CSE: SKY) (formerly Li-Metal Corp.) (the "Company" or "Skycap") announces that the simple agreement for future equity dated May 9, 2025 between Skycap and CLN Global Inc. (formerly Clean Metals Recycling N.A. Inc.) ("CLN"), as amended by an amending agreement dated April 13, 2026 (the "SAFE"), has converted in accordance with its terms into 4,586,166 Class A common shares in the capital of CLN (the "CLN Shares") at a price of approximately US$0.90926 per CLN Share.

The SAFE had a purchase amount of US$4,170,000. The conversion occurred following the completion by CLN of a qualified financing. The CLN Shares are fully paid and non-assessable and rank equally with the other issued and outstanding Class A common shares of CLN.

No additional cash consideration was paid by Skycap in connection with the conversion. Upon issuance of the CLN Shares, the SAFE was fully satisfied and terminated. As CLN remains a private company, the CLN Shares are subject to applicable resale restrictions on transfer under Canadian securities laws.

Trading in the common shares of the Company is currently halted and will remain halted until such time as all required documentation in connection with the Company's previously announced business combination with STRYK Brands Inc. has been filed with and accepted by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the Company has received permission from the CSE to resume trading.

ABOUT CLN GLOBAL INC.

CLN Global Inc. is a materials recovery innovation company. Its leading team of materials scientists pushes the boundaries of what's possible, commercializing validated technologies that unlock new value from complex waste streams. CLN's operational network was purpose-built to compound recovery capabilities across every facility. It transforms recaptured materials into high-value resources ready to re-enter the supply chain, delivering a total circular solution to the world's largest manufacturers. CLN is building the circular economy infrastructure that will power the next industrial era. CLN doesn't just recover waste - it rethinks what it can be.

ABOUT SKYCAP INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC.

Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Leveraging its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. Additional information can be found in the Company's filing statement dated March 27, 2025, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the business combination with STRYK Brands Inc., the anticipated duration of the trading halt and the receipt of any required approval of the CSE. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction or the Company's strategic plans will be completed or achieved as described. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308756

Source: Skycap Investment Holdings Inc.