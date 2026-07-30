Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (formerly Li-Metal Corp.) (CSE: SKY) (the "Company"), announces the filing on SEDAR+ of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026 (the "Financials"), the related management's discussion and analysis relating to the Financials, and the related officer certifications of the Company relating to the Financials.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a director of the Company, in recognition of services provided to the Company, in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. Each RSU, upon vesting, entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The RSUs vest on July 21, 2028 or immediately in certain circumstances. The grant of the RSUs is also subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations.

As previously announced on July 9, 2026, the Company entered into a business combination agreement with STRYK Brands Inc. ("STRYK") providing for the reverse takeover of the Company by STRYK (the "Proposed Transaction"). In connection with the Proposed Transaction, the Company will consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares. The RSUs, and the common shares issuable on vesting of the RSUs, will be subject to that consolidation.

Trading in the common shares of the Company is currently halted and will remain halted until such time as all required documentation in connection with the Proposed Transaction has been filed with and accepted by the CSE and permission to resume trading has been obtained from the CSE.

ABOUT SKYCAP INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC.

Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Leveraging its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. Additional information can be found in the Company's filing statement dated March 27, 2025, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the vesting of the RSUs, and the receipt of any required approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company's strategic plans will be achieved as described. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307260

Source: Skycap Investment Holdings Inc.