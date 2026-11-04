Rune Energy closed a $40 million seed funding round recently to build modular, plug-in data centers for solar farms. Can you tell us about where the idea to turn solar farms into data centers originated? Before we started Rune, I was working at SoftBank Energy and I had the realization that solar produces direct current (DC), compute runs on DC, but nothing connects them today. That's a big enough problem to start a company to solve it. The sun is our most abundant energy resource but it's the one we are the worst at using and I want to build products that allow us to use that to power high ...

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