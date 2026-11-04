Hubble's connectivity SDK is integrated with Renesas 365, enabling developers to rapidly prototype edge AI devices in a single development environment

On-device AI recognizes motion events such as drops and reports each one through Hubble's 100M+ gateways worldwide

At electronica's edge lab LIVE! on Nov. 11, attendees get a free Renesas kit and watch its motion events arrive over Hubble's network

Hubble Network, which operates a global Bluetooth network for IoT devices, today announced it will join Renesas Electronics at edge lab LIVE! during electronica 2026 in Munich, where embedded developers can build an edge AI device that reports data over Hubble's network before leaving the show floor. Hubble's SDK is built into the Edge AI Motion Tracker, a ready-made example application in Renesas 365 that runs on a Renesas RA microcontroller and DA14531 Bluetooth Low Energy system-on-chip (SoC).

In the Edge AI Motion Tracker, a Renesas Reality AI model on the RA microcontroller reads a motion sensor and recognizes what is happening (a drop, a wave, a circle) on the device itself. Each time it recognizes a new event, the DA14531 SoC broadcasts the result over Hubble's network.

For most embedded teams, connecting a device beyond the building is a late-stage hardware decision: add a cellular modem, and with it, higher unit cost and power draw. Hubble takes that decision off the table. A device built on a supported Bluetooth LE chip connects through a firmware update, with no new hardware, and Renesas designed the DA14531 to optimize cost and power. Because the AI model runs on the chip, the device sends only what it detects, such as a drop, rather than a stream of raw sensor readings, so each event takes only a few bytes. With Hubble built into a reference project, developers get connectivity in their first prototype, not their next redesign.

"With edge AI, a device no longer needs to stream raw data. It needs to say what happened: a package was dropped, a machine stopped, a door opened," said Alex Haro, CEO and co-founder of Hubble Network. "That's a few bytes, and Hubble moves them over Bluetooth with no extra modem. Renesas makes the chips and software at the heart of industrial sensors. Building Hubble into a Renesas reference project means developers can build connectivity in from the first prototype rather than waiting for the next redesign."

"Developers come to edge lab LIVE! expecting to leave with something that works," said Hooman Foroughi, Vice President, Application Engineering, Renesas. "In this workshop, they will experience how Renesas 365 accelerates innovation from concept to a working edge AI prototype in just a few hours, using scalable Renesas hardware and modular, use-case-driven software. By connecting that system to Hubble's network, participants will see how quickly a prototype can evolve into a connected, real-world solution."

On Nov. 11, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. CET, Renesas will lead "Streamline Your Design Journey with the Developer Hub Integrated with Renesas 365," a hands-on workshop at edge lab LIVE! (Hall C5, Stand 100), electronica's developer zone for embedded systems, IoT and edge AI. In 90 minutes, attendees will build, flash and run the Edge AI Motion Tracker on a free development kit they keep, then watch their devices appear on a live Hubble dashboard. Hubble engineers will be on hand to answer questions, and each attendee will receive a free trial of Hubble's network. Seats are limited. Developers can register at www.edgebench.io/go-elli?session=d2-renesas

The Edge AI Motion Tracker reference project is available now in Renesas 365. Developers can start building on Hubble today at hubble.com.

About Hubble Network

Hubble Network is the world's first satellite-powered Bluetoothnetwork. By overlaying an expansive terrestrial footprint with a proprietary satellite constellation, Hubble enables standard Bluetooth devices to transmit data globally without cellular modems or complex infrastructure. Hubble is transforming supply chain visibility, agriculture, and the circular economy by making global connectivity accessible for any device. For more information, visit www.hubble.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104768738/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

VSC for Hubble

hubblenetwork@vsc.co