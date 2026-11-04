vsActual closes the gap between strategic planning and execution, connecting systems, tracking and reporting to planning, so teams and leaders can catch drift while it's still fixable

Smartsheet, the AI-powered enterprise work management platform, today unveiled a new AI-native strategic planning and execution product at ENGAGE 2026, its annual customer conference. vsActual is designed to solve the two biggest obstacles to enterprise execution: siloed work scattered across disconnected systems and teams, and the manual tracking and reporting that keeps individuals and executives from seeing problems until it's too late.

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Today, Smartsheet unveiled a new AI-native strategic planning and execution product, vsActual.

AI is helping individuals move faster than ever, but it's also making it harder to keep everyone moving in the same direction. In fact, a PMI research report found that leaders cited the disconnect between planning and execution as the biggest barrier to reinventing their businesses, and VentureBeat Intelligence found that 64% of respondents traced poor AI responses back to missing business context. vsActual closes that gap. Its AI agents read across the systems teams already use such as Oracle, SAP, Workday, and Salesforce, but it doesn't just connect work. vsActual is the only AI-native planning and execution solution that brings context from 20 years of workflow intelligence on real work patterns, so it actually understands how the work fits together. This context allows vsActual to give teams and leaders a real-time view of how work is progressing and flag risks, so they can course-correct before small issues become big problems.

"Every company has a strategy. The ones that win are the ones whose work actually delivers on that strategy," said Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer at Smartsheet. "AI has made people faster, but it's pulled work further apart, and leaders find out too late that the plan and reality have split. We're building the Execution Hub, where strategy and execution meet. Our Execution Graph holds 20 years of context on how work really gets done, context others are trying to recreate, and we already have. vsActual puts that context to work, closing the distance between plan and actual so every team, leader and agent is pointed at the outcomes that matter most."

"AI has exposed a gap that many organizations have lived with for years. Strategy lives in one place, while the work lives in dozens of others," said Keith Kirkpatrick, VP, Research, with The Futurum Group. "As work spreads across teams, systems, partners, and agents, leaders need one place to see whether it's all still headed in the same direction. Smartsheet is addressing this challenge head-on by bringing work, data, and strategic priorities into a single hub with a new AI-native planning layer that gives leaders a real-time view of execution, underpinned with the context required to ensure confident decisioning."

vsActual: Connecting Enterprise Strategy to Execution

vsActual gives teams and leaders responsible for strategic outcomes a live view of whether work across the company is on track against its priorities. Teams keep working in the tools they already use, including Smartsheet, other work management tools, core financial and HR software like Oracle, SAP, and Workday, and platforms like Jira and ServiceNow, while vsActual reads across them all, closing the gaps between systems where delays, budget overruns and overallocating people tend to go unnoticed.

vsActual can:

Make sure the work that gets done serves your strategy: vsActual's AI takes your strategy, wherever it lives today decks, budget memos, spreadsheets and turns it into one living plan with clear goals, timelines and guardrails like budget and capacity. From there, every new request gets scored against that plan.

vsActual's AI takes your strategy, wherever it lives today decks, budget memos, spreadsheets and turns it into one living plan with clear goals, timelines and guardrails like budget and capacity. From there, every new request gets scored against that plan. Know the impact of a decision before you make it: vsActual's AI models test scenarios against live budget and capacity data, so leaders see the real impact of a decision before making it. Once a leader selects a scenario, it becomes the official plan of record.

vsActual's AI models test scenarios against live budget and capacity data, so leaders see the real impact of a decision before making it. Once a leader selects a scenario, it becomes the official plan of record. Fix budget, schedule and resource problems before they derail the plan: vsActual's AI compares work to the plan and flags budget overruns, schedule delays and resource conflicts as they happen, not at the next review, and suggests how to fix them.

vsActual's AI compares work to the plan and flags budget overruns, schedule delays and resource conflicts as they happen, not at the next review, and suggests how to fix them. Get the executive summary without manual reporting: vsActual's agents gather the data, reconcile it and write the executive summary in the background, saving plan owners weeks of work. People stay in control throughout every recommendation comes with its reasoning, so leaders can check it before acting, and agents can't change the plan on their own.

vsActual's agents gather the data, reconcile it and write the executive summary in the background, saving plan owners weeks of work. People stay in control throughout every recommendation comes with its reasoning, so leaders can check it before acting, and agents can't change the plan on their own. Make every plan stronger than the last: vsActual learns from what actually happened, so each planning cycle starts from better assumptions than the last.

Behind vsActual is the Execution Graph, which maps how work connects across the business, from tasks to projects to programs to strategic goals. Built on 20 years of workflow intelligence from millions of projects and nine petabytes of data, the Execution Graph knows what's true about the work, who's involved and what's allowed, including the permissions, approvals and standards that govern it. That allows leaders to spot an overloaded team or a weak link between projects before it becomes a problem, and it means AI answers reflect how the business actually runs rather than a guess. People and AI agents work from the same governed graph, and agents can see and change only what the person they work for can.

"At Bealls, Smartsheet provides the foundation for how we manage our project portfolio, align resources, and drive strategic execution," said Elizabeth Dandola, senior director of PMO QA at Bealls, Inc. "vsActual has the potential to take that value even further by bringing long-range planning, budgeting, and portfolio management together in a more connected and adaptive way. We're particularly interested in its ability to support scenario planning, provide greater visibility into capacity and tradeoffs, and help organizations more effectively align investment decisions with evolving business priorities."

To learn more or sign up for updates, visit http://www.smartsheet.com/vsactual.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is an AI-powered enterprise work management platform. Teams use it to plan programs, track work across groups, automate routine processes and give leaders real-time visibility into how work is progressing. It sits between spreadsheets, which are flexible but hard to govern, and rigid project tools built for a single team. Smartsheet is used by millions of people at organizations, including the majority of the Fortune 500, with enterprise-grade security, administration and compliance controls. To learn more about Smartsheet, visit www.smartsheet.com.

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