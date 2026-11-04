AI Markets Group (AIMG): AIMG Sizes AI Governance Platforms Market at $12.5 Billion by 2030; Microsoft, Databricks and Salesforce Top AI LeaderMap

AIMG Sizes AI Governance Platforms Market at $12.5 Billion by 2030; Microsoft, Databricks and Salesforce Top AI LeaderMap

Spend shifts to runtime control as 96.5% of large US public companies adopt AI governance policies, yet 46.3% of senior AI executives report bypasses

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Markets Group (AIMG) today published AI Governance Platforms, a Special Report sizing the market for software that approves, constrains and evidences enterprise AI use. AIMG estimates the market at $3.6 billion in 2027, rising to $12.5 billion by 2030, a 51% CAGR.

The binding constraint is now enforcement, not policy. While 98% of organizations maintain AI data-access policies, 86% of IT leaders saw AI tools or agents access sensitive data beyond their intended scope last year.

"Almost every large organization has a responsible AI policy. Far fewer can show it was applied to a specific agent when it acted," said Peyman Mestchian, AIMG Chair. "Governance is becoming a control plane, and vendors that own the enforcement points will capture most of the value."

Key findings

Most spend is embedded. Stand-alone platforms reach $1.57 billion by 2030; the rest is bought within hyperscaler, security and identity platforms.

Agents are reshaping the market. Agent governance and non-human identity grows fastest, at 81% a year.

Regulation sets the timing. The EU Digital Omnibus delayed high-risk deadlines to December 2027 and August 2028, but did not remove them.

Consolidation is under way. AIMG expects most stand-alone specialists to be acquired or merged by 2028.

Spend per enterprise more than doubles, from $1.5 million in 2027 to $3.4 million by 2030 for adopting Global 2000 firms.

The AIMG AI LeaderMap ranks 36 vendors. Microsoft leads, followed by Databricks, Salesforce, Google, Palo Alto Networks and ServiceNow; Credo AI reaches the Frontier band.

AIMG advises buyers to link a single AI inventory to runtime guardrails and agent identity before the 2027 EU deadlines.

The full report is available at www.aimarkets.group .

About AI Markets Group (AIMG)

AI Markets Group (AIMG), a division of CorpDev Partners Ltd., is an independent research and advisory firm focused on the global AI market. Its expert network combines research capability with hands-on experience deploying AI in leading enterprises. AIMG and AI LeaderMap are registered trademarks of CorpDev Partners Limited.

Media contact

Pat Mendoza, AI Markets Group

info@aimarkets.group

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