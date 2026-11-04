"Thanks to Art and People" exhibition planned for Thanksgiving will bring together artists and collectors.

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery has announced plans for a Thanksgiving art gathering in New York titled "Thanks to Art and People," featuring the work of American artist Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez.

The proposed event will bring together collectors and art enthusiasts for an exhibition focused on art and the relationships that develop through shared cultural experiences.

The gathering is intended to provide an opportunity for attendees to view artworks and engage in conversations about art, creativity and the role of personal connections in the artistic community.

Vercmagnus began his artistic practice in 1999. His work incorporates leather, watercolor, inks and acrylics, with subject matter informed by nature, technology and travel.

The Thanksgiving gathering is part of the gallery's planned exhibition activities. Further details regarding the event schedule and venue will be announced once arrangements are confirmed.

Event details:

The New Yorker Hotel

8th Ave, New York, NY 10001, United States

November 30, 2026

3:00 PM -7:00 PM





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About Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez

Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez is an American artist of Spanish and Latin heritage. Since 1999, he has explored contemporary abstraction through leather collage and mixed media. His work has been exhibited internationally.

About El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery

El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery is an American-European family-owned online gallery representing the work of artists QueenNoble and Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez.

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