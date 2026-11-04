Bahrain EDB: Bahrain's Gateway Gulf 2026 Unveils USD 22.3 Billion in Strategic Announcements, Partnerships, and Deals

Bahrain's Gateway Gulf 2026 Unveils USD 22.3 Billion in Strategic Announcements, Partnerships, and Deals

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of Gateway Gulf, hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), concluded with USD 22.3 billion in announcements, partnerships and deals. More than 110 announcements were made over two days across a diverse range of sectors, including financial services, technology, logistics, manufacturing, tourism, aviation, energy and water, healthcare, education, and other high-growth sectors.

From the main Plenary Stage to the Manama Circle signing stage, Gateway Gulf 2026 was marked by a steady flow of landmark deals, strategic partnerships, and major investment announcements, reflecting the depth and diversity of opportunity across the Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider region. The momentum reinforced Bahrain's position as a trusted destination for global capital and a strategic platform for businesses seeking to access opportunities across the Gulf and high-growth markets worldwide.

Over 75 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed over the two days of the event, underscoring its focus on turning dialogue into action and highlighting the breadth of partnerships advanced through Gateway Gulf 2026. Four large-scale projects, with a cumulative value of USD 3.89 billion, were awarded Bahrain's Golden License. These projects reinforce the island nation's standing as a strategic regional hub and its ability to attract high-value investments that consistently advance connectivity, innovation, and economic diversification.

Bahrain's position as a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is supported by its highly connected, business-friendly ecosystem and diversified economy, with non-oil sectors contributing around 86% to GDP. These strengths position the Kingdom as a compelling base for businesses and investors seeking to scale and pursue long-term opportunities across the region. With a combined economy exceeding USD 2.38 trillion, the GCC is a hub for capital, talent and innovation, with sustained investment in infrastructure, regional integration and economic diversification continuing to underpin its resilience.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay on 1-2 November under the theme "Reimagining Global Partnerships, Powering Sustainable Growth", the flagship investment forum brought together ministers, investors and global C-suite executives to forge new partnerships, mobilise cross-border capital and advance investment across high-growth sectors. The fourth edition reinforced Bahrain's role as a platform for regional and international partnership, translating its competitive strengths into tangible investment, stronger trade links, and opportunities for sustainable growth. With a clear focus on converting dialogue into action and opportunity into investment, Gateway Gulf continues to deliver partnerships with lasting economic impact for Bahrain, the region, and markets beyond.

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