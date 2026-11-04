Dorsey Whitney LLP has appointed capital markets lawyer Cameron Half as a partner in its London office, strengthening its offering with cross-border and transatlantic financing expertise in equity and debt capital markets matters.

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Capital Markets lawyer Cameron Half joined Dorsey Whitney LLP as a Partner in London.

Cameron joins from Dentons in London, where he was a partner in the capital markets team, and founded and led the EMEA US securities law practice. He was previously a senior capital markets lawyer at a major international law firm, and he held a senior structuring and execution role in London at a global investment bank. Cameron brings more than 20 years of experience advising on complex capital markets transactions throughout the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Central Asia regions (UK-EMEA), including numerous debut and novel issuance structures.

Cameron advises issuers, underwriters, shareholders, sovereigns, and investors on a full range of capital markets matters, such as initial public offerings, rights offerings, follow-on offerings, bond issuances, private placements, and restructurings, with a focus on matters involving US investors and compliance with US securities laws. His recent industry experience includes a particular focus on mining and natural resources, power and energy, banking, and aviation.

Mark Taylor, Senior Corporate Finance Partner at Dorsey Whitney, said: "With Cameron joining, Dorsey will become a one-stop-shop for advising on both shares and debt. His appointment greatly strengthens our ability to provide integrated US and English law service to issuers, financial intermediaries, and other market participants from London."

Cameron Half, Partner at Dorsey Whitney, added: "I am excited to join Dorsey and to extend its cross-border capital markets practice into the UK and broader EMEA regions. The firm's market profile, cross-border expertise, and depth of resources in the US will add significant value to clients, particularly mid-market issuers seeking to access international and US investors."

Cameron is recognised as Highly Regarded by IFLR.

About Dorsey Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking financial institutions; development infrastructure; energy natural resources; food, beverage agribusiness; healthcare life sciences; and technology.

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