Allied Universal: Texas' Biles named Week 9 Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

Biles forced two fumbles and had three sacks to beat Mississippi State 31-3

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Rasheem Biles, a linebacker from University of Texas, has been named Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2026 college football season.

The senior linebacker forced a pair of fumbles, with eight total tackles, including three sacks, among his four tackles for a loss as the Longhorns defeated Mississippi State 31-3.

Biles transferred from Pitt where he was picked second-team All-ACC last season. He was selected to the ACC's All-Academic Team in 2023. Biles is also active in the community where he created a foundation to support youth with mental and behavioral health challenges, hosted a mental health panel, and runs a youth AAU basketball team in Columbus.

This is the second consecutive week Biles was a finalist as the top defensive player in the country after securing an interception and breaking up two passes the week before against Ole Miss. Biles is a Quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 9 include:

Jerome Carter III, Clemson, S, JR - Had two tackles for a loss, among five total, including a sack, also had an interception and broke up a pass in 36-24 win at Florida State.

Gideon ESPN Lampron, Colorado, LB, SR - Recorded 15 total tackles, including four for a loss, with two sacks in 27-24 victory over Kansas St.

Desman Stephens II, USC, LB, JR - Forced a fumble, to go with nine total tackles (five solo) in Trojans 30-18 win over #2 Ohio State

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/texas-biles-named-week-9-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-the-week-1246531