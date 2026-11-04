West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) will host Weaving Tradition And Business: Cedar Stewardship And Building An Indigenous-Owned Business With Red Cedar Woman which aims to open up an engaging discussion with Red Cedar Woman on their experience operating a small Indigenous-owned business and sharing their work with others. They plan on unpacking their relationship with cedar and how you sustainably harvest it, as well as traditional knowledge related to plant medicines and Indigenous stewardship. The representatives from Red Cedar Woman will also wrap-up the conversation with a cedar basket weaving demonstration to showcase an example of their sustainable creations.

Weaving Tradition And Business: Cedar Stewardship And Building An Indigenous-Owned Business With Red Cedar Woman is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 24, 2026

November 24, 2026 Time: 10AM PST

10AM PST Format/Location: Virtual

To learn more about Weaving Tradition And Business: Cedar Stewardship And Building An Indigenous-Owned Business With Red Cedar Woman, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB)

The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) is a non-profit, Indigenous-led organization that helps interested First Nations build strong fiscal and financial management capacity. We work alongside First Nations to strengthen governance, develop and maintain Financial Administration Laws or By-Laws, achieve Financial Performance and Financial Management Systems certifications, and continually improve financial practices.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.