The 19th annual competition recognizes groundbreaking technologies around the globe

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, has announced finalists in the seven categories for the 2027 Prism Awards, which recognize remarkable new photonics products on the market. Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at SPIE Photonics West on 3 February 2027 in San Francisco, California.

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SPIE has announced the finalists for the 2027 SPIE Prism Awards, which recognize optics and photonics innovations. Recipients will be announced at the awards ceremony on 3 February 2027 at SPIE Photonics West.

During the Prism Awards, SPIE will also announce the winner of the SPIE Catalyst Award, honoring a for-profit company with social or environmental programs that have made significant advances in workplace opportunity, community engagement, or environmental progress. Finalists for this year's Catalyst Award, now in its fourth year, are Lumentum for Together@Lumentum and Red Pitaya for Open Quantum Lab.

"Seeing the finalists for the Prism and Catalyst Awards is always exciting because it highlights the variety of innovation happening in the optics and photonics industry," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "It takes tremendous effort to develop a product and bring it to market, and I extend my congratulations to the 2027 finalists, as well as everyone who applied this year. Their work is improving lives around the world. I look forward to recognizing the winners at the ceremony during SPIE Photonics West in February."

Highlighting the array of evolving technologies in areas such as biophotonic instruments, lasers, quantum tech, and sensors, the 2027 Prism Awards finalists are:

Biophotonic Instruments

CYBO, CYBO Scan

Eleuthra Photonics Inc., TetraQuant

LEADOPTIK Inc., LIA (Last Inch Assessment)

Cameras and Imaging Systems

Bruker Nano Inc., xView Module

PlanOpSim NV, MetaStack

Q3D Sensing, Inc., AuraGO

Lasers

Deeplight SA, DLT-FT-1550

Femtum Inc., Laser Trimming Solution FL2-T-100-TH

Tescan, FemtoChisel

Optical Materials and Components

Marvell Technology, Inc., Marvell Ara T 1.6T Transmit-retimed PAM4 DSP

Photosynthetic B.V., ORIGIN 2.5

Silicon Light Machines, UV-VIS Displacement Phase Modulator (DPM)

Quantum Tech

OXIDE Corporation, Frequad-K

Quantum Computing Inc., Quantum Key Distribution System

Vexlum Oy, VXL

Sensors

PhoenixZ Pty Ltd, Yellow Finch

Singular Photonics Ltd., Litavis

Wooptix, SEBI RT1000

Test and Measurement

DIOPTIC GmbH, ARGOS nexus pro

HyperSpectral Corp, CortX Spectral Foundation Model (SFM)

WAIV FTIR GmbH, WAIV M1

Visit SPIE Prism Awards for more information, including product eligibility and past winners.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development.

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Contacts:

Lindsey McGuirk

Public Relations Manager

lindseym@spie.org

+1 360 685 5443

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