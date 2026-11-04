Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Receives Full Accreditation for AIUC-1 Certification Assessments

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Sensiba LLP, a U.S.-based top-100 accounting and GRC firm with global reach, is pleased to announce that it has become a fully accredited assessor for AIUC-1, the standard for AI agent security, safety, and reliability. Sensiba is now one of the first firms to be able to audit against the AIUC-1 standard.

AIUC-1, launched in 2025 by the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company, is the first assurance standard for AI agents. Unlike other frameworks such as ISO 42001, which focus on governance at the organizational level, AIUC-1 evaluates individual agents and agent systems. In an enterprise landscape where agentic AI is increasingly acting autonomously across domains from customer service to internal automation to creating production code, the need to audit these agents is pressing. AIUC-1 addresses this need by combining independent auditor review of production code, configuration, and logs with technical evaluations conducted by AIUC, including thousands of adversarial prompts, before a certificate is issued.

"We're excited to add AIUC-1 to our AI assurance practice," said Chris Roe, Partner, Governance, Risk, & Compliance at Sensiba. "Our clients need to move beyond broad frameworks to assure the security and safety of agents themselves. This accreditation is a natural progression for Sensiba that allows us to provide that important service."

Sensiba is one of only a few firms currently accredited to assess AI agents through AIUC-1. After receiving provisional accreditation in the summer of 2026, Sensiba participated in a "witness audit" under scrutiny from AIUC, the accrediting body. Sensiba's audit was conducted for Cresta, an AI platform for customer service. "Cresta was an ideal client for our first AIUC-1 certification assessment," Roe said. "AI agents are central to their enterprise, and they take the safety and security of these agents very seriously."

The AICPA recently announced a collaboration with AIUC, representing an important evolution of the CPA profession into AI assurance. For Sensiba, AIUC-1 is a natural extension of nearly 50 years as a full-service CPA firm built around independence, assurance, and trust, bringing those same principles to the AI systems and agents increasingly powering modern business.

Sensiba's longstanding GRC practice covers SOC 2, ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701, HITRUST, and penetration testing. In 2025, Sensiba's AI assurance practice began, with the firm receiving accreditation to audit against ISO 42001 just 8 months after the standard was released. Adding AIUC-1 allows companies to pursue multiple AI governance certifications in parallel, creating efficiencies in the controls that overlap across both frameworks, particularly governance and data security.

"Our clients are deploying AI agents faster than most governance frameworks can keep up, and they need more than internal claims that those agents are safe," said Roe. "As a fully accredited assessor for AIUC-1, Sensiba can help organizations back up their claims with independent evidence of how their agents behave in practice. We're proud to take on that role and to help our clients earn the trust of their customers."

About Sensiba LLP: Sensiba's global accounting, tax, governance, risk and compliance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a top- 100 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting and tax needs as a member of Morison Global. Learn more at sensiba.com.

Contact:

Larkin McGowan

marketing@sensiba.com

408-286-7780

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-receives-full-accreditation-for-aiuc-1-certification-assessm-1246154