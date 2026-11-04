Black Book Research: Payer Outsourcing Enters a Reset as AI Rewrites Health Plan Economics, Black Book finds

New 2027 outlook finds payer leaders reassessing outsourcing, offshoring, nearshoring and insourcing as automation, interoperability mandates and rising administrative expense redefine the economics of managed care

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / U.S. health plans are entering 2027 with stronger industry profitability but a persistent administrative cost problem, accelerating a broad reassessment of outsourcing, artificial intelligence, automation and internal operating models, according to the newly released Black Book Payer, Health Plan & Managed Care Outsourcing Outlook 2027.

Claims-adjustment and administrative expenses across the U.S. health insurance industry reached approximately $69.2 billion in the first half of 2026, up 2.7%, even as industry profit margins improved from approximately 1.8% to 4.1% and net income climbed to about $27.7 billion.

Black Book says that contrast is forcing payer executives to ask a more difficult question: whether outsourcing and AI are producing real, recurring operating savings, rather than shifting expenses, eliminating vacancies or creating productivity gains that never become available cash.

The new 82-page report examines 18 payer service domains, 54 vendor profiles and 36 qualitative performance dimensions and extends Black Book's healthcare research series on outsourcing, offshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and technology-enabled operating models.

The research draws from Black Book's 2025-2026 payer technology program involving 8,194 verified respondents across 60 technology and service domains.

Among respondents, 86% identified prior authorization and utilization management as an operating priority, 82% cited interoperability and usable data exchange, 79% reported provider-data challenges, 77% emphasized cybersecurity and third-party oversight, and 71% identified claims and payment accuracy.

"Health plans are no longer making a simple outsource-or-insource decision," said Douglas Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "They are deciding which capabilities should stay inside the enterprise, which are better handled by specialist partners, which can be automated and which operating models no longer make economic sense."

AI Is Changing the Outsourcing Equation

Black Book research finds that artificial intelligence is beginning to alter payer outsourcing economics in both directions.

Some health plans are attempting to use outsourcing and managed services to release operating dollars for AI investment. Others are purchasing AI-enabled services in claims, utilization management, provider data and member operations.

At the same time, automation may make some previously outsourced functions economical to bring back inside the organization by reducing their labor requirements.

Black Book cautions payer executives against automatically treating projected productivity improvements, avoided vacancies, payment recoveries or staffing reductions as recurring cash savings.

The report recommends separately evaluating the service case, AI investment case and funding case before concluding that outsourcing savings can finance new technology.

"AI may make outsourcing more attractive in one function and insourcing more attractive in another," Brown said. "That makes 2027 less of an outsourcing expansion cycle and more of an operating-model reassessment."

Different Payer Functions Are Moving in Different Directions

Black Book finds no single sourcing trend across the payer enterprise.

Demand remains particularly strong for specialist capabilities in data and interoperability, cybersecurity, utilization management, claims operations, provider data, quality, risk adjustment, regulatory operations and AI-enabled workflows.

The report also identifies areas where automation may reduce dependence on large manual outsourced operations.

Provider data, credentialing, claims administration and selected administrative workflows are among the functions where technology could make hybrid or internally managed models more economically viable.

Black Book recommends that every major outsourced service periodically be compared not only with competing vendors, but with the best feasible internal or hybrid alternative.

Regulatory Deadlines Raise the Stakes

The operating shift comes as major federal payer technology requirements move toward implementation.

Beginning in 2027, health plans face expanded interoperability and prior authorization API requirements covering Patient Access, Provider Access, Payer-to-Payer exchange and prior authorization.

Additional electronic claims-attachment requirements move toward mandatory implementation in 2028.

Black Book says these deadlines make it increasingly difficult to separate sourcing decisions from technology, compliance and data strategy.

"A health plan can outsource a process, the report notes, but it cannot outsource regulatory accountability," said Brown.

Offshore, Nearshore and Domestic Models Get New Scrutiny

The report also distinguishes between outsourcing and the geography of service delivery.

Outsourcing determines who performs the work. Offshoring and nearshoring determine where it is performed.

Black Book recommends that payer executives evaluate delivery models based on operational performance, cybersecurity, staffing, subcontractor dependencies, business continuity and data-access controls rather than geography alone.

The report also warns that apparent vendor diversification may conceal concentration risk when multiple suppliers depend on the same cloud infrastructure, clearinghouse, technology platform, subcontractor or offshore delivery center.

Outsourcing Will Not Necessarily Grow Everywhere

One of the report's central conclusions is that increased automation does not automatically mean increased outsourcing.

Black Book identifies three likely operating models for the 2027-2028 cycle:

Sustainable outsourcing, where external partners generate measurable financial and operating improvement after retained costs are included;

Hybrid models, where internal teams, technology and specialist suppliers divide responsibility according to capability; and

Selective insourcing, where automation changes the economics enough to bring certain functions back inside the enterprise.

"The winners will not necessarily be the health plans that outsource the most or automate the fastest," Brown said. "They will be the organizations that understand exactly where value is created, where accountability has to remain and where technology has fundamentally changed the economics of the work."

The Black Book Payer, Health Plan & Managed Care Outsourcing Outlook 2027 includes a 54-vendor service directory, 18-domain sourcing framework, 36 qualitative performance dimensions, governance guidance and executive decision tools for the 2027-2028 planning cycle.

The report is available to healthcare industry stakeholders at no charge with registration at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2027-black-book-payer-health-plan-and-managed-care-outsourcing-outlook

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC provides independent healthcare technology, services and operational-performance research across payer, provider and healthcare-industry markets. Its research covers healthcare technology, outsourcing, artificial intelligence, interoperability, revenue cycle, cybersecurity, supply chain and evolving healthcare operating models.

Black Book maintains vendor-neutral research practices and does not require vendor participation, advisory-board membership or payment for inclusion in its research. Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/payer-outsourcing-enters-a-reset-as-ai-rewrites-health-plan-economics-1246464