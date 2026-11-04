

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PMTC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $157.263 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $347.793 million, or $2.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222.221 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 24.7% to $673.254 million from $893.795 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.263 Mln. vs. $347.793 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue: $673.254 Mln vs. $893.795 Mln last year.



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