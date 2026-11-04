

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $448 million, or $8.83 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $8.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 36.6% to $4.384 billion from $3.209 billion last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $448 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.83 vs. $8.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.384 Bln vs. $3.209 Bln last year.



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