Laza Medical, Inc.: Laza Medical Raises Up to $160 Million in Series B Financing Led by GE HealthCare to Advance Intelligent Imaging for Transforming the Cath Lab

Laza Medical Raises Up to $160 Million in Series B Financing Led by GE HealthCare to Advance Intelligent Imaging for Transforming the Cath Lab

Company's first-of-a-kind intelligent imaging system aims to expand patient access, streamline

high-quality cardiac care, and establish the foundation for future robotic interventions

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laza Medical, Inc., a Shifamed portfolio company pioneering AI-powered robotic imaging solutions for cardiac interventions, today announced it has raised up to $160 million in Series B structured financing. GE HealthCare led the round, with participation from returning investors Unorthodox Ventures, PA MedTech, and AMED. The financing will support the company's mission to transform the cardiac catheterization laboratory through intelligent imaging technology designed to simplify procedures, increase autonomy, alleviate resource constraints, and unlock the possibilities for future robotic-enabled interventions.

"The future of cardiac intervention must be one where access, consistency, and quality of care are no longer barriers to better outcomes," stated Jyoti Gera, CEO of Cardiovascular and Interventional Solutions, Advanced Imaging Solutions at GE HealthCare. "Integrating imaging modalities so they work seamlessly together has the potential to redefine the cath lab, enabling more efficient workflows today and paving the way for smarter, robotic procedures tomorrow. We're excited to expand our collaboration with Laza and work together toward this shared vision."

As cardiovascular procedures become increasingly complex, care teams need more intuitive and consistent image guidance amid growing demands for specialized imaging expertise. By combining AI and robotics, Laza has the potential to simplify procedural imaging, extend the reach of specialized imaging expertise, and help care teams navigate and guide complex cardiac interventions with greater confidence.

"High-quality imaging is foundational to all successful cases," said Dr. Firas Zahr, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital, who had experience with the software during the first-in-human clinical study last year. "Consistent anatomic and spatial context simplifies procedures and helps clinicians navigate the anatomy with confidence and precision."

"The cath lab is poised for a fundamental evolution, and intelligent imaging powered by AI will play a defining role in what comes next," said Amr Salahieh, Founder and Board Chairman at Laza Medical. "As we reimagine the role of imaging in interventional care, we are grateful for the strong support from our investors, which validates our approach and reinforces our conviction that this solution will streamline processes, reduce variability, and ultimately improve the quality and reach of cardiac procedures."

The Laza Medical System is under development and is not approved for commercial sale in any geography.

About Laza Medical, Inc.

Laza Medical is a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed, LLC. The company focuses on developing a high-quality, AI-powered robotic imaging solution for cardiovascular interventions. For more information, visit www.lazamedical.com.

About Shifamed, LLC

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives.

Shifamed's goal is to lead the way in next generation of cardiac cath lab innovation, bringing together breakthroughs in advanced imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics to transform how interventional cardiovascular procedures are performed.

Media Contact

Charlene Herndon

SPRIG Consulting

charlene@sprigconsulting.com

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