Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) (the "Company" or "Record") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for up to $200,000 in aggregate gross proceeds.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share for a period of 30 months following date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering will be offered by way of private placement to accredited investors in each of the provinces of Canada and may also be offered in those other jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made, including the United States under applicable private placement exemptions. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company will pay finder's fees consisting of a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds; and issue such number of finder's warrants (a "Finder's Warrant") that is equal to up to 7.0% of the number of Units purchased. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of 30 months following the date of issuance.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Record Resources

Record Resources is an E&P company advancing high impact oil and gas plays with large-in-place resources and scalability. The company is a carried partner in a newly formed consortium developing oil and gas projects in Central Gabon's Ngulu Block, a mature yet under-explored hydrocarbon base. Record also holds an interest in natural hydrogen exploration assets in Ontario, Canada, offsetting recent discoveries.

Website: recordresourcesinc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/record-ressources

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: receipt of all approvals related to the Offering; the closing of the Offering; and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the conditions to closing of the Offering may not be satisfied, management's broad discretion regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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