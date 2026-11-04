

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $82.315 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $99.697 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $498.070 million from $478.464 million last year.



American Homes 4 Rent earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $82.315 Mln. vs. $99.697 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $498.070 Mln vs. $478.464 Mln last year.



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