

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.218 billion, or $10.47 per share. This compares with $1.110 billion, or $8.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.363 billion or $11.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $110.957 billion from $103.150 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.218 Bln. vs. $1.110 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.47 vs. $8.95 last year. -Revenue: $110.957 Bln vs. $103.150 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 45.60 To $ 46.40



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