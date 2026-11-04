

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.2 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $38.7 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $91.1 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $308.8 million from $318.0 million last year.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.2 Mln. vs. $38.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $308.8 Mln vs. $318.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.285 To $ 0.295 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 294 M To $ 297 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.125 To $ 1.135 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.2235 B To $ 1.2265 B



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