

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $346.014 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $367.549 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.5% to $2.978 billion from $3.220 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $346.014 Mln. vs. $367.549 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $2.978 Bln vs. $3.220 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.62 To $ 4.70



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News